The Deerfield Village Board has given the green light to the start of engineering work for a significant remake of the downtown Main Street and Park Drive area.
The Village Board on May 11 approved a contract with Town & Country Engineering, of Fitchburg, for up to $49,000, to prepare for beautification work envisioned to include new sidewalks, a new handicapped accessible walkway between Main Street and Park Drive, new lighting, the resurfacing of Park Drive and a municipal parking lot between West Nelson and West Deerfield streets, storm sewer upgrades and new common trash receptacle areas behind Main Street businesses that back up to Park Drive.
Village Board member Scott Tebon, who chairs Deerfield’s Planning Commission, said that in a May 11 conference call with nearly a dozen downtown business owners, some appeared open to being assessed for part of the cost of replacing sidewalks to give the area “a clean, fresh look.”
Tebon said the village has also applied for an AARP grant to reconstruct the walkway between the Flannel Frontier, 15 N. Main St., and American Family Insurance Sherry Lange Agency, 21 N. Main St., to make it handicapped accessible. He said word on the receipt of that grant, “that would reduce our project costs significantly,” is expected by July.
Tom TeBeest, of Town & Country Engineering, said the hope is to begin to accept bids for the actual work by July, and to choose a contractor by early September.
TeBeest brought a revised project plan the Village Board on May 11, with a total construction cost of about $550,000, that includes its engineering work and design work by Vierbicher planning and engineering of Madison.
TeBeest returned with that reduced cost after the board balked on April 27 at an initial estimate of about $840,000. In the project plan for its TIF district #3, through which all of the work is being funded, the village had anticipated spending about $500,000.
The Village Board has not yet approved funding the actual construction, giving a thumbs up for now only to pre-construction engineering work.
TeBeest said cost reductions made since April 27 include omitting the proposed addition of curb and gutter on Park Drive, and simply milling and overlaying rather than fully constructing that stretch that backs up to Main Street businesses and abuts Fireman’s Park.
There is a time consideration.
The village has until Sept. 12 to finalize contracts for the construction if it will be paid for through TIF district #3, before a state-mandated sunset period begins for that TIF district.
