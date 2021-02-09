The Cambridge girls basketball team capped off its regular season with a 56-42 Capitol South Conference win over Wisconsin Heights Feb. 6 at Knoblauch Gymnasium.
Freshman Saveea Freeland led three players in double figures scoring a game-high 19 points. Junior Mayah Holzhueter scored 12 and junior Maggie Schmude added 10 as the Blue Jays (8-12 overall) finished in third place in the Capitol South with a 4-6 record.
Cambridge held just a four-point halftime advantage, but pulled away with a 39-point second half.
Hanna King led the Vanguards (2-9, 2-6) with 14.
CAMBRIDGE 56
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 41
Wis. Heights 13 28 — 41
Cambridge 17 39 — 56
Wis. Heights (fg ft-fta pts) — Payne 0 2-4 2, VanRiper 3 0-0 6, Duhr 2 0-2 4, King 6 2-2 14, Bartel 1 0-0 2, Teela 0 2-2 2, Doherty 4 3-6 11. Totals — 16 9-17 41.
Cambridge — Downing 0 3-4 3, Roidt 2 0-2 6, Holzhueter 3 6-6 12, Stenklyft 2 1-2 6, Schmude 3 4-7 10, Freeland 7 5-14 19. Totals — 17 19-35-56.
3-point goals — WH 0; C 3 (Roidt 2, Stenklyft 1). Total fouls — WH 19; C 27. Fouled out — Payne; Holzhueter.
Cambridge 52 Waterloo 45
Cambridge continued to be the thorn in Waterloo’s paw. For the second time this season the Blue Jays got the best of the Pirates, earning a 52-45 Capitol South Conference girls basketball victory Feb. 4 at Waterloo Fieldhouse
“For some reason, we can beat the others but Cambridge has our number,” said Cambridge head coach Gabe Haberkorn.
The Blue Jays swept the season series after winning 43-42 on. Jan. 12.
Mayah Holzhueter scored 16 of her game-high 26 points in the second half as Cambridge (7-12 3-6 Cap. South) outscored Waterloo 30-26 in the second half.
Savee Freeland scored seven of her 10 points in the second half, while Taylor Stenklyft and Kayla Roidt finished with seven and six points, respectively.
Julia Asik helped keep the Pirates (9-13 overall) close scoring 13 of her team-leading 17 points in the second half. The sophomore guard hit a pair of 3-pointers. Senior guard Skyler Powers added 11 for Waterloo, which finished 3-7 in Capitol South play this season.
CAMBRIDGE 52, WATERLOO 45
Cambridge 22 30 — 52
Waterloo 19 26 — 45
Cambridge (fg ft-fta pts) — Downing 0 1-3 1, Roidt 1 3-6 6, Holzhueter 10 6-9 26, Stenklyft 3 0-0 7, Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Freeland 3 4-13 10. Totals — 18 14-31 52.
Waterloo — Schneider 2 3-4 8, Powers 4 3-4 11, Jaehnke 2 0-0 5, Asik 6 3-4 17, Wolff 0 1-2 1, Baumann 0 3-4 3. Totals — 14 13-20 45.
3-point goals — C 2 ( Roidt 1, Stenklyft 1); W 4 (Asik 2, Schneider 1, Jaehnke 1). Total fouls — C 13; W 19. Fouled out — Wolff.
