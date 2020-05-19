Open enrollment
Families can apply to enroll children in any public school in Wisconsin for the 2020-21 school year, through the Wisconsin Public School Open Enrollment program. The open enrollment period has been extended to May 29 at 4 p.m. Parents must apply online to the Department of Public Instruction. Admission isn’t guaranteed. Parents can apply for up to three districts. More information: (888) 245-2732 or openenrollment@dpi.wi.gov.
DEERFIELD
Virtual learning activities
Deerfield Elementary School is offering additional activities for students to pick up at the school building for three weeks, beginning May 11. The front office doors of the elementary school, at 340 W. Quarry St., will be unlocked from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for families to pick up materials from tables labeled for each grade level.
CAMBRIDGE
Scholastic Book Fair
The Cambridge PTO is sponsoring a virtual Scholastic Book Fair for students from May 11 to Sept. 4. To participate, visit https://www.scholastic.com/bf/ cambridge elementary school19.
