Dane County’s annual Breakfast on the Farm, that had been scheduled for June 13 near Cambridge, has been postponed due to COVID-19.
The breakfast at Hinchley’s Dairy Farm on State Highway 73 west of Cambridge has been reset for Saturday, Aug. 1.
“The health and safety of our guests, farm family, volunteers, sponsors and the community at large are our top priorities, and we will adhere to all recommendations put forward by government and health officials,” Kristin Olson, media coordinator for the Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee said in an April 27 release. “We will do everything we can to celebrate our dairy farm families at Breakfast on the Farm this year, a tradition spanning more than four decades.”
Hinchley’s Dairy Farm owner Tina Hinchley said in an interview that her family is open to hosting the 2021 breakfast if Aug. 1 ultimately doesn’t work due to continued public health restrictions.
Hinchley said Aug. 1 is the latest the family could host the breakfast in 2020, due to personal commitments and a hope that their school and bus tours will resume by fall, making that season too busy to have a breakfast on site.
Hinchley said rescheduling to August, including reaffirming volunteers and sponsors, feels daunting but is doable. The annual breakfast typically draws up to 5,000 visitors.
She said rescheduling rather than outright canceling for 2020 is important because the proceeds fund college scholarships for agriculture students.
She said there have been discussions, if it becomes warranted by public health orders in August, about having a drive-through breakfast with orders placed in advance, rather than a sit-down event. Visitors could potentially take a driving tour of the farm, she said.
“It would be a different experience for sure,” Hinchley said. “But it would work.”
