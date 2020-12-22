Cambridge is beginning its search for a new superintendent to replace Bernie Nikolay who will retire in July.
The Cambridge School Board interviewed three superintendent search firms on Dec. 15: Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates (HYA) of Schaumburg, Ill.; BWP & Associates of Libertyville, Ill.; and the Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB).
The board decided on Dec. 21 to hire HYA because of ties to the district, administrators said.
HYA and BWP & Associates are both based in Illinois with consultants across the country. The firms work with school systems and boards of varying sizes.
And the Wisconsin Association of School Boards is a Wisconsin-based non-profit that advocates for school boards and districts. WASB provides training, annual school board conferences, insurance plans, legal support, policy guidance, as well as search services.
Nikolay said that he personally knows one member of the HYA staff and that personal connection led to the firm’s hiring.
Nikolay called one of the HYA representatives working with Cambridge, former Oconomowoc superintendent Pat Neudecker, a “well-respected, connected and successful superintendent, and will likely do a great job for our district.”
Nikolay has been superintendent in Cambridge since 2011. He had previously spent three years as superintendent in Milton and prior to that was a principal in Oak Creek and Marshall.
He announced his retirement in November. He grew up in Cambridge, graduating from CHS in 1983. His father, George Nikolay, is also a former Cambridge superintendent.
