Local residents interested in running for village, town or school boards in April 2021 can now take out nominations papers.
Nomination papers can be obtained from village, town and school district offices and could be circulated beginning Dec. 1.
They must be returned by Jan. 5.
The deadline for incumbents to file non-candidacy papers is Dec. 28.
Many village, town and school district offices are closed to the public due to Covid-19 but office staff are working. Candidates should call ahead before coming to pick up or turn in papers.
Cambridge Village BoardThree seats are up on the Cambridge Village Board, currently held by Kathy Cunningham, Ted Kumbier and Kris Breunig. Village President Mark McNally is also up for reelection. All of the seats are two-year terms.
Deerfield Village BoardThree seats are up on the Deerfield Village Board, currently held by Scott Tebon, Don Kositzke and Kevin Philpot. Village President Greg Frutiger is also up for reelection. All of the seats are two-year terms.
Deerfield School BoardThree seats are open on the Deerfield School Board. Incumbents Nathan Brown, Sandy Fischer and board president Jim Haak are up for reelection. Both seats are three-year terms.
Cambridge School BoardTwo seats on the Cambridge School Board are up for reelection in April 2021. Incumbents Jim Womble and Sean Marren currently serve in those positions. Both seats are three-year terms.
Town of ChristianaIn the Town of Christiana, incumbent Town Chair Maureen Lien and incumbent Town Board members Jim Lowrey and Jeff Notstad are all up for re-election. The seats all have 2-year terms.
Towns, RockdaleNo information was immediately available from the Towns of Oakland or Deerfield on their board seats up in April. Neither was information immediately available for the Village of Rockdale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.