HUSTISFORD — Christian Ott’s double in the bottom of the sixth inning gave the Jefferson Blue Devils a 6-5 walk-off win over host Hustisford in the third game of the season-opening Hustisford Amateur Baseball Tournament Saturday.
With runners on second and third and two out, Ott sent an 0-2 pitch high into left center field that hit near the top of the wall scoring Jared Vogel with the winning run. The game only went six innings due to the 1-hour, 50-minute time limit.
With the score tied at 5-5, Vogel reached on an error to open the Blue Devils half of the sixth and pinch hitter Steve Winter followed with a single. Both runners moved up a base on Aldair Ramirez’s sacrifice bunt. After a strikeout, Ott hit the walk-off.
Jefferson (3-0) fell behind Hustisford early. Tanner Galeazzi hit a solo home run to right before Griff Lietzau delivered a two-run single, giving the Astros a 3-0 advantage.
The Blue Devils got one of the runs back in the bottom of the first on Roby Schlesner’s solo shot to left-center field.
Jefferson sent nine batters to the plate in the third inning scoring three runs to take a 4-3 lead. Ike Roth and Dustin Moldenhauer each hit RBI singles while Ott plated the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly.
Hustisford scored twice off Blue Devils reliever Derek Heffel to take a 5-4 lead in the top of the fourth. But Spencer Wade’s run-scoring single tied the game at 5-5 in the bottom half of the inning.
Heath Renz pitched 2 ⅓ innings to earn the win in relief. Renz struck out four and did not allow a hit.
The Blue Devils play their 2021 home opener on Sunday hosting the Rome Raiders in a doubleheader. The first game at Fischer Field begins at noon.
JEFFERSON 6, HUSTISFORD 5 (6 inn.)
Hustisford 300 200 — 5 5 2
Jefferson 103 101 — 6 10 1
Hustisford (ab-r-h-rbi) — A. Roeseler 3-0-0-0, Galeazzi 3-1-1-1, S. Roeseler 3-0-0-0, Kaul 3-1-1-0, Moon 1-2-0-0, Lietzau 1-1 0-2, Simon 1-0-0-0, Mehls 2-0-1-1, Pieper 2-0-1-0, Michalak 2-0-1-0, Twardokus 4-0-0-0, Massey 0-0-0-0. Totals — 25-5-5-5.
Jefferson (ab-r-h-rbi) — Moldenhauer 3-0-1-1, Ott 3-0-1-2, R. Schlesner 2-1-1-1, Heffel 3-0-1-0, Renz 2-0-0-0, T. Schlesner 2-0-1-0, Cottrell 2-1-0-0, Fetherston 1-1-1-0, Vogel 1-0-1-0, Roth 1-1-1-1, Wegner 1-0-0-0, Winter 1-0-1-0, Ramirez 1-1-1-0, Wade 1-0-1-1. Totals — 24-6-10-6.
2B — Ott, T. Schlesner. HR — Galeazzi; R. Schlesner.
Pitching HO — Michalak Michalak 7 in 4, Massey 3 in 1 2/3; Roth 4 in 2, Heffel 2 in 1 2/3, Renz 0 in 2 1/3. ER — Michalak 5, Massey 0; Roth 1, Heffel 2, Renz 0. SO — Michalak 2, Massey 3; Roth 1, Heffel 3, Renz 4. BB — Michalak 2, Massey 0; Roth 0, Heffel 2, Renz 0.
W — Renz. L — Massey.
