Eli Stein officially signs with Arkansas football

Wednesday morning, Dec. 15 was the start of the national early signing period for college football, giving high school players the opportunity to sign their letters of intent. Cambridge long snapper Eli Stein wasted little time, signing his letter of intent at 8 a.m. to play football at the University of Arkansas.
“I’m super excited, especially to be a part of the program that is coming up. I can be a part of the success…and getting to watch those teams on TV growing up, it’ll be awesome to be on the field,” said Stein.
Ranked as the second long snapper in the nation, Stein committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks in June after being offered a scholarship.
“Last Christmas he went down to Las Vegas and did a camp there, and tested really well. They invited him back on spring break, and that’s when he started getting some national ranking. It’s really been a fun process for the kids, the community and the school to be a part of,” said Cambridge football head coach Mike Klingbeil.
While some players around the nation have decommitted from their original school of choice, Stein stuck with Arkansas after a couple more visits.
“It was sealed, and I knew for sure I made the right decision,” said Stein.
Led by second-year head coach Sam Pittman, Stein joins a Razorback program that is currently 8-4, its best season since 2016. While deemed an upcoming team, Arkansas plays in one of the toughest divisions in college football, the Southeastern Conference West Division.
“To see all of the hard work he’s put in pay off, to go to an SEC program, your talking about one of the best leagues in the country and for him to go from playing Marshall, Markesan or Waterloo to play Alabama, that’s every kid’s dream come true,” said Klingbeil.
Alabama is the cream of the crop, winning five national championships in the past decade. The division also includes LSU, the 2019 national champion and features Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Auburn and Mississippi State, teams that have achieved recent success thanks to new head coaching hires.
“I’m not going to give up due to adversity, that’s why I got here and it’s not going to stop now,” said Stein.
With the commitment of Stein and Australian punter Max Fletcher, the Razorbacks will look to bolster a special teams unit ranked 69th out of 130 teams by Football Outsiders.
Stein finished his Cambridge football career as a two-time second team all-conference special teamer. In 2020, Stein was named second team all-conference at tight end and outside linebacker. He will play in the All-American Bowl at the Alamodome in Texas on Saturday, Jan. 8.