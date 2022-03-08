The Chicago developer of a proposed 6,300 acre solar farm west of Cambridge has responded to a challenge from the town of Christiana and two town residents, who last month said leases offered to area property owners are unconstitutional, and that the project cannot proceed.
Town residents Roxann Engelstad and Edward Lovell and the town of Christiana asked the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin in mid-February to reject an application for a certificate of public convenience and necessity for the proposed Koshkonong Solar Energy Center, based on the state constitution that they say limits the allowed duration of farmland leases.
Koshkonong Solar Energy Center is a subsidiary of Invenergy, LLC, of Chicago.
The PSC expects to make a decision this spring on whether to grant a certificate of public convenience and necessity for the 300-megawatt solar farm and 165-megawatt battery storage facility proposed in the towns of Deerfield and Christiana. About 2,400 acres are envisioned to be installed with solar panels, with the rest buffer zone. The project would also include a new transmission line, underground connector lines and a new substation.
Engelstad, Lovell and the town of Christiana argued in February that long-term leases offered to rural property owners, on whose land solar panels would be installed, violate the state constitution that limits farmland leases to 15 years. They also said the time required to develop the solar farm, followed by initial 25-year leases and potential 25-year extensions, could span up to 60 years.
The proposed project area “is heavily dominated by row crop agriculture, primarily composed of corn and soybeans,” their Feb. 16 filing stated. “The application presents a project that depends on violating our state’s constitution. The commission cannot approve a CPCN that relies on void leases.”
The Public Service Commission is also concurrently reviewing the joint application from Wisconsin Electric Power Company (WEPCO), Wisconsin Public Service Corporation (WPSC) and Madison Gas and Electric Company (MGE) to buy and operate the proposed solar farm once it’s in place.
Engelstad, Lovell and the town of Christiana also, in a filing in mid-February, asked the commission to dismiss that application from the utility companies, also due to non-allowed farmland leases.
Koshkonong Solar response
In response, in a March 2 filing, Koshkonong Solar Energy Center said Engelstad, Lovell and the town are asking the PSC to “interpret an antiquated, rarely-cited and wholly inapplicable section of the Wisconsin constitution in a manner that strips local landowners of property rights, and ignores voluntary agreements to lease their land to KSEC for the project.”
“Intervenors offer no substantive legal arguments nor case law to support their position — doubtless because their argument completely disregards decades of precedent from the Wisconsin courts,” it continued. “Their argument disregards the freedom to contract, as well as established public policy, and, if accepted, would open the floodgates to challenges of not only commission decisions, but locally-permitted projects of all manner as well. The constitutional provision cited by intervenors is clearly inapplicable to the agreements relied on for the project, and the motion should be denied.”
Engelstad, Lovell and the town of Christiana subsequently on March 4 asked the PSC to disallow Koshkonong Solar’s response, and to disallow a response from Clean Wisconsin, saying neither met a Feb. 21 deadline by which those should have been filed with the PSC.