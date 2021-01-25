Cambridge/Marshall was all that stood in Waterloo’s way of an outright Capitol Conference duals championship, but like they did with their other five league opponents the Pirates didn’t let them stand in their way.
Waterloo earned four pins and took advantage of six forfeits rolling to a 54-21 victory on Jan. 22, completing a perfect dual season. It was the second such title in three years for the Pirates.
The Pirates’ first win of the night was also their first pin as Max Schneider stuck Joe Downing in 1 minute, 4 seconds at 160.
Brice Melchior followed suit at 195, pinning Jamayne Flom-Pressley in 2:27, while at 220 Max Besl pinned C/M’s Gunnar Sperle in 3:35. Jacob Soter earned Waterloo’s final pin, with a 5:24 fall over Cole McIlroy at 138.
Pirates receiving forfeit wins included Trevor Firari (145), Kyle Fugate (152), Dylan Bostwick (170) and Reynol Limon (182).
Cambridge/Marshall’s Kody Finke won by forfeit at 120.
The visitors didn’t go away empty-handed as C/M earned three victories on the mat. In the night’s first match, Drew Johnson stunned 2020 WIAA state qualifier Juan Alonso with a pin in 4:25 at 126. Alonso entered the match ranked 10th in Division 3.
At 285, Mitchell Gomez pinned the Pirates’ Gavin Wright in 2:37, while at 106 Tucker Cobb battled to a hard-fought 18-13 decision over Fernando Carillo.
In the night’s first match, an 126-pound exhibition between CM’s Aevri Chia and Waterloo’s Reina Degler, Chia earned a 3:35 pin. Ciha also pinned the Pirates’ Cassandra Valle in 2:50 later in the night, while in a third exhibition, McIlroy pinned Waterloo’s Ryan Sturgill in 1:19.
WIAA Regionals
Cambridge/Marshall will compete in the Division 3 Kenosha Christian Life Regional along with Deerfield, Kenosha Christian Life, Kenosha St. Joseph’s Academy, Palmyra-Eagle and Orfordville Parkview/Albany. That regional begins at 10 a.m.
Only the top two finishers in each weight class advance to the Dodgeland Sectional on Feb. 6.
WATERLOO 54
CAMBRIDGE/MARSHALL 21
106 — Cobb, CM, dec. Carillo, W, 18-13.
113 — Double forfeit.
120 — Finke, CM, won by forfeit.
*126 — Johnson, CM, pinned Alonso, W, 4:25.
132 — Aguero, W, won by forfeit.
138 — Soter, W, pinned McIlroy, CM, 5:24.
145 — Firari, W, won by forfeit.
152 — Fugate won by forfeit.
160 — Schneider, W, pinned Downing, CM, 1:04.
170 — Bostwick, W, won by forfeit.
182 — Limon, W, won by forfeit.
195 — Melchior, W, pinned Flom-Pressley, CM, 2:27.
220 — Best, W, pinned Sperle, CM, 3:53.
285 — Gomez, CM, pinned Wright, W, 2:37.
*starting weight
