Information on Lake Ripley Country Club Spring Luncheon

The Lake Ripley Country Club Women's Organization is hosting their Spring Luncheon on Tuesday, April 26. Social Hour and cards will begin at 10 am with lunch at noon. Cards, dominoes, and board games will follow at 1 pm. The color theme is a patriotic red, white, and blue! All LRCC members are welcome to join us, if you haven't signed up yet, contact Virginia Newcomb at 608-444-0981.