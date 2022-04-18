 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
LAKE RIPLEY WOMEN'S ORGANIZATION

Information on Lake Ripley Country Club Spring Luncheon

  • Updated

The Lake Ripley Country Club Women's Organization is hosting their Spring Luncheon on Tuesday, April 26.

Social Hour and cards will begin at 10 am with lunch at noon. Cards, dominoes, and board games will follow at 1 pm. The color theme is a patriotic red, white, and blue!

All LRCC members are welcome to join us, if you haven't signed up yet, contact Virginia Newcomb at 608-444-0981.

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK