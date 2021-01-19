Cambridge, Deerfield students head back to school

Deerfield students, and older Cambridge students, are set to return to school buildings for in-person learning next week, after ten months of virtual classes due to Covid-19.
In Deerfield, students in grades 4K-2 return in-person on Jan. 26, with more grades being added every week after that.
And in Cambridge, where elementary school students are already learning in-person, middle and high school students will join them on Jan. 25 and 26.
Deerfield
On Dec. 21, the Deerfield School Board approved having students begin returning to school in-person in late-January.
The district will begin by bringing back its younger students first, with older students transitioning to in-person learning by mid-February.
Students in grades 4K-2 are scheduled to return to Deerfield Elementary School on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Grades 3-6 are set to return Feb. 2, with grades 7-8 coming back on Feb. 9 and grades 9-12 returning on Feb. 16.
Deerfield Elementary School is set to have 78 percent of its students return for in-person learning in grades 4K-6, said Superintendent Michelle Jensen at a school board meeting on Jan. 18.
Deerfield Middle School will see 83 percent of its students start the quarter in-person.
This data came from a survey sent to families of 4K-8th-graders on Dec. 29 to gauge in-person numbers. The district also surveyed high school families until Jan. 18.
To prepare for students’ return, the district has upgraded its HVAC system to better filter and transfer air, has adjusted its start and dismissal times to allow for social distancing, and is sending out comprehensive plans for families on what the school day will look like.
Students are set to return to school for four full days a week, with asynchronous learning from home on Wednesdays. Each school building is expected to return to its normal full-day schedule.
Deerfield expects to use a “concurrent teaching” model, administrators say, where a teacher would instruct both in-person and virtual students at the same time. Virtual students would log onto Google Meet to watch lessons being broadcast from classrooms in real time.
Deerfield will offer a virtual learning option for the rest of the school year. Once in-person learning starts, Jensen said, families can’t opt to join in-person learning again until the start of the fourth quarter, for logistical reasons. But, students learning in-person can go virtual at any time.
The decision to bring students back came after Public Health Madison & Dane County released new guidance for schools in December, saying it believed schools could return to in-person learning safely, with safety measures.
CambridgeStudents in grades 6-12 will be allowed to return to school buildings beginning Jan. 25, the Cambridge School Board decided this fall.
All students will have the option to continue learning virtually for the rest of the 2020-21 school year.
Elementary school students in Cambridge have been learning in-person this fall. Cambridge Elementary School has been in-person continually mid-November, after fluctuating between in-person and virtual classes due to a Covid-19-related staffing shortage. Students in 4K-2 began the school year learning in-person, with grades 3-5 returning later into the fall.
Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said on Jan. 14 that about 70 percent of the district’s middle school students are set to return to in-person learning next week.
And Cambridge High School principal Keith Schneider said about 40 percent of high school students are expected to return to in-person learning.
Schneider said that reorientation for 9th-grade students has already begun. These students have never attended school in the high school building before. That reorientation includes introducing students to their teachers, giving them a mini-tour of the building, making sure they can get into their lockers and going over classroom procedures.
Schneider said that sixth-grade students will have a full-day orientation to Nikolay Middle School on Jan. 25, with all middle school students returning in-person on Jan. 26.
