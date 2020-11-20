Cambridge’s Ryan Lund was named the Offensive Lineman of the Year for the second straight season, while the Blue Jays’ Ezra Stein was tabbed the Athlete of the Year as the Eastern Suburban Conference announced its 2020 all-conference team.
Cambridge finished 4-1 in their first year back in the ESC since the 1980s, and went 6-2 overall during the modified Wisconsin high school football season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We just talked about where we were in July and just hoping to get a chance to practice and have a season,” said Blue Jays head coach Mike Klingbeil. “We had the opportunity to play in six regular-season games along with a playoff game and our conference was able to move forward with a conference championship and all-conference awards. We feel very fortunate to have had the opportunities we did during the pandemic.”
Lund was a four-year starter and a two-time team captain. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound senior offensive lineman helped the Blue Jays average 25.4 points per game and 235.6 yards per contest. On the defensive side, the down lineman made 3 tackles including five tackles for a loss.
For the second year in a row Stein earned first-team honors at both quarterback and inside linebacker, and after being named second-team kicker as a junior he was upgraded to the first team his senior season.
On offense, the 6-0, 200-pound Stein completed 40-of-89 passes for 609 yards and four touchdowns, and gained 443 yards and scored 11 TDs on the ground. On defense, he led the team with 53 tackles and added eight tackles for a loss. And as a kicker he was perfect, making all 22 of his extra-point kicks and was 3-for-3 on field goals.
“We asked them about their youth football record and it wasn't very good. They ended up 32-9 in their four years here in (high school) along with three conference championships and five playoff wins,” said Klingbeil of both Lund and Stein. “They have been great leaders and have helped all of our players during their time here. They will be missed.”
Junior Eli Stein was named second-team tight end/fullback, outside linebacker and specialist. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder caught nine passes for 168 yards, and led the defense in both tackles for a loss (9) and interceptions (2) sharing the team lead with Sully Schlieckau and Austin Hughes.
Junior Trey Colts was named to the second team on both sides of the football. Colts earned honors at running back after rushing for 654 yards and seven touchdowns, and at inside linebacker aftermaking 48 tackles six TFLs and adding one sack and one interception.
Other Blue Jays named to the second team was junior offensive lineman Tucker Tesdal.
Senior Jacob Moody earned honorable mention status at inside linebacker after recording 33 tackles and three TFLs.
2020 EASTERN SUBURBAN CONFERENCE FOOTBALL
1ST TEAM OFFENSE
QB Ezra Stein Cambridge 6-0 200 Sr.*
RB Bryce Frank Marshall 5-10 180 Jr.
RB Eugene Wolff Waterloo 6-0 185 Jr.
WR Cole Denniston Marshall 5-11 160 Jr.*
WR Canon Siedschlag Marshall 6-2 175 Jr.
TE/FB Aiden Calderon Palmyra-Eagle 6-4 240 Sr.
OL Ryan Lund Cambridge 6-4 300 Sr.
OL Kelby Petersen Marshall 6-4 245 Sr.
OL Maximos Besl Waterloo 6-3 235 Jr.
OL Casey Webber Palmyra-Eagle 6-0 215 Sr.
OL Devin Brooks Markesan 5-11 160 Jr.
FL Caleb Jahnke Markesan 5-10 170 Jr.
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR
Ryan Lund — Cambridge
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Bryce Frank — Marshall
1ST TEAM DEFENSE
DB Cole Denniston Marshall 5-11 160 Jr.*
DB James Triggs Markesan 5-10 170 Sr.
DB Craig Ward Marshall 6-2 170 Jr.
ILB Ezra Stein Cambridge 6-0 200 Sr.*
ILB Erik Ayala Marshall 6-0195 So.
OLB Blaze Grams Markesan 5-9 145 Sr.*
OLB Eugene Wolff Waterloo 6-0 185 Jr.
DL Kelby Petersen Marshall 6-4 245 Sr.*
DL Ryan Lund Cambridge 6-4 300 Sr.
DE Aiden Calderon Palmyra-Eagle 6-4 240 Sr.*
DE Luke Fiedorowicz Waterloo 6-1 195 Jr.
FL Ryan Carpenter Palmyra-Eagle 6-3 200 Sr.
SP Bryce Frank Marshall 5-10 180 Jr.*
K Ezra Stein Cambridge 6-0 200 Sr.*
P Aiden Calderon Palmyra-Eagle 6-4 240 Sr.
*unanimous selections
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR
Kelby Petersen — Marshall
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kelby Petersen — Marshall
2ND TEAM OFFENSE
QB Craig Ward Marshall 6-2 170 Jr.
RB Trey Colts Cambridge 5-8 150 Jr.
RB Levi Musselman Palmyra-Eagle 5-9 145 Sr.
TE/FB Eli Stein Cambridge 6-3 190 Jr.
OL John Appenfeldt Dodgeland 6-4 260 Jr.
OL Tucker Tesdal Cambridge 6-0 200 Jr.
OL Ben Palen Pardeeville 6-0 215 Jr.
OL Reynol Limon Waterloo 5-10 195 Sr.
FL Ty Westbury Pardeeville 5-9 155 Sr.
2ND TEAM DEFENSE
DB Tyler Schommer Pardeeville 6-0 165 Sr.
DB Canon Siedschlag Marshall 6-2 175 Jr.
DB Caden Brugger Dodgeland 5-10 145 Jr.
ILB Trey Colts Cambridge 5-8 150 Jr.
ILB Jodi Aguero Waterloo 5-6 170 Sr.
OLB Bryce Frank Marshall 5-10 180 Jr.
OLB Eli Stein Cambridge 6-3 190 Jr.
OLB Tony Jrolf Palmyra-Eagle 6-0 200 Sr.
DL Casey Webber Palmyra-Eagle 6-0 215 Sr.
DL Davonte Holmes Marshall 6-0 220 Sr.
DE Brock Straks Markesan 6-0 160 Jr.
DE John Appenfeldt Dodgeland 6-4 260 Jr.
FL Caleb Jahnke Markesan 5-10 170 Jr.
SP Eli Stein Cambridge 6-3 190 Jr.
P Eugene Wolff Waterloo 6-0 185 Jr.
K Andrew Benzing Dodgeland 6-4 165 Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
QB Peter Freye Pardeeville 5-10 175 Sr.
QB Blake Huebner Waterloo 6-1 165 Sr.
QB Ryan Mast Markesan 5-7 155 So.
RB Devin Seth Pardeeville 5-11 175 Jr.
DB Jackson Christenson Waterloo 5-10 155 Sr.
DB Caleb Stoll Markesan 5-10 150 So.
ILB Jacob Moody Cambridge 5-9 170 Sr.
ILB Hayden Guenther Pardeeville 6-2 200 Jr.
OLB Jace Christopherson Dodgeland 5-5 150 Jr.
ILB Maximos Besl Waterloo 6-3 235 Jr.
ILB Jonny Deuster Palmyra-Eagle 6-0 240 Sr.
ILB Louie White Dodgeland 5-11 225 Jr.
SP Eric Brahm Palmyra-Eagle 6-5 190 Sr.
P Andrew Benzing Dodgeland 6-4 165 Sr.
P Hayden Guenther Pardeeville 6-2 200 Jr.
P Bryce Frank Marshall 5-10 180 Jr.
K Bryce Frank Marshall 5-10 180 Jr.
ESC COACH OF THE YEAR
Matt Kleinheinz — Marshall
ESC ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR
Joe Schneider — Marshall
