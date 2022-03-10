A Monona resident was among those advancing to the semi-final round of the annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest.
Michael Basarich of Monona was one of 55 people to advance in the 19th-annual contest. Contestants were initially judged by 80 judges, in the contest run through the Wisconsin Technology Council.
Contestants fall into four categories of business — advanced manufacturing, business services, information technology or life sciences.
“Trends reflected in the top 55 entries match up well with Wisconsin’s traditional and emerging strengths,” said Greg Lynch, chairman of the Tech Council. “Good ideas come from all high-growth sectors of the economy. In many cases, these ideas reflect innovation born during the challenging times of COVID-19”
The entries now advance to the next phase of judging happening in April, which involves executive-summary writing, and the third phase will include a video pitch deck. About a dozen winners will be selected in June to give live presentations at an annual conference.
Madison-area winners were: Ryan Brown, David Poetker, Joseline Nyinawabera, Margaret Lumley, Marc LaPierre, Scott Singer, Atulya Reddy, Clayton Custer, Finn Kuusisto, Mohannad Alhanahnah, Patrick Sullivan, Benjamin Hansen, Tejvir Mann, Joseph Ulbrich, Anirudh Venkateshwaran, Michele Vosberg, Luke Wulsin, Jacquelyn Cook, Dervis Gursoy and Marina Bagot.