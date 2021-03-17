Forums, interviews set to replace Cambridge superintendent

The Cambridge School District is beginning to interview superintendent candidates this week, and public forums with the finalists are set for next week.
Current Superintendent Bernie Nikolay will retire at the end of this school year.
Cambridge School Board president Tracy Smithback-Travis gave an update on the hiring process at a March 15 school board meeting.
The school board is starting its first round of interviews, held virtually and in closed session, on March 16, 17 and 18, Smithback-Travis said.
The board received nine applications that were pre-screened by the district’s superintendent search firm Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates (HYA) of Schaumburg, Illinois on March 9.
The district is also holding virtual public forums with the finalists on March 22, 23 and 24.
Any community member can listen into the forums, meet the candidates virtually and submit feedback via a Google Form. All three public sessions are scheduled for 7 p.m. For meeting access information, visit https://www.cambridge.k12.wi.us/page/superintendent-search.
Administrators and school staff will also meet privately with the finalists.
Final interviews will be March 25 and 26 in closed session, and the board will make a decision after that, according to meeting notices published by the district.
Smithback-Travis said the board is “making very good progress,” on the search.
HYA built the district a leadership profile to help with the selection of candidates, detailing the traits and characteristics that community and school staff members would like to see in a future superintendent.
HYA conducted over 25 individual interviews and focus groups, and circulated a survey to collect that community feedback.
