The Jefferson/Cambridge boys swim team dropped a 98-68 decision to visiting Burlington on Dec. 19.

Jefferson won both the first and last races of the night. The 200-yard medley relay team of Stone Farruggio, Trevor Leto, Patrick Rogers and Nathan Thorp torpedoed the field with a winning time of 1 minute, 51.33 seconds, while the 400 freestyle relay quartet of Farruggio, Rogers, Leto and Thorp won in 3:48.90.

Rogers earned a pair of individual wins, taking first in the 100 butterfly (:58.1) and 100 backstroke (1:10.21), while Leto was first in the 100 freestyle (:54.37).

The EagleJays return after the holiday competing at Whitewater on Jan. 5.

