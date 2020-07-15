The Deerfield Village Board is considering paying an additional $4,300 in design costs toward a streetscaping project on Main Street and Park Drive.
The village is eyeing a facelift for Main Street and Park Drive, envisioned to cost a total of around $550,000.
That cost, funded through the village’s TIF District #3, also includes engineering work by Town & Country Engineering of Fitchburg and design work by Vierbicher planning and engineering of Madison.
The project is expected to include new sidewalks, a new handicapped accessible walkway between Main Street and Park Drive, new lighting, the resurfacing of Park Drive and of a municipal parking lot between West Nelson and West Deerfield streets, storm sewer upgrades and other beautification measures including new common trash receptacle areas behind Main Street businesses that back up to Park Drive.
The village contracted in 2019 with Vierbicher for $9,100 in design work for the project, which has already been paid.
Vierbicher approached the village in late June, asking for an additional $4,300, to cover extra design meetings, administrating the bidding process, and finalizing plans for construction.
That amount would cover “additional work that was not estimated when they did the original bid,” said village board member Arnold Evensen.
Board members weighed on July 13 whether or not to amend the contract.
“So we’ve given them $9,100 already and now they’re asking for an additional $4,300?” board member Don Kositzke asked.
Board member Dave Wilkinson asked who authorized extra meetings, and whether contractors would continue coming back to request more funding.
“I’m a little uncomfortable when contractors come back asking for more money,” Wilkinson said.
Board member Jerry McMullen requested that Vierbicher supply the village a detailed record of the additional meetings and work, “so at least we know what we’re paying for,” he said.
“I dont have a problem paying extra if they did the extra work,” McMullen said. But “just them saying it doesn’t make it so.”
Wilkinson agreed, saying until the board had that information in-hand, the village should wait to make the payment.
The board voted to request those records from Vierbicher, and table the discussion until that information was obtained.
The village board voted in May to pay Town & Country up to $49,000 for its pre-construction engineering work.
Tom TeBeest of Town & Country presented the engineering progress to the board on June 22, but the village took no action.
The board is waiting for final bids to come back, McMullen said, before voting to move forward with construction.
Village administrator Liz McCredie said it’s expected that Town & Country Engineering and Vierbicher will receive bids in late July.
The village has until Sept. 12 to finalize contracts for the streetscape work if it will be paid for through TIF district #3, before a state-mandated sunset period begins for that TIF district.
In other matters, the Village Board:
Approved paying $79,000 to G.M.S. Excavators of Edgerton for their work on West Nelson Street from Grand Avenue to Main Street. This is the first payment toward a project to lower a hill in front of Truckstar Collision Center, replace curb and gutter and sidewalks, and replace a length of water main under the street. The Village Board approved the project up to about $326,000 this spring. This is the first payment on the project.
Reviewed its 2019 financial audit with Jodi Dobson of Baker Tilly, Deerfield’s financial advisor. Dobson said that Deerfield is experiencing “overall positive trends.” Dobson said the village is reducing its deficit and adding to a fund balance.
Discussed possible uses for future state aid the village could receive due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including EMS services, food pantry services and other local services.
