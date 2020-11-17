The Christiana Town Board may put a proposed Cambridge fire and EMS station expansion to an April referendum, while also voting as a board to support the project.
On Nov. 10, the three-member board considered holding a referendum in the spring seeking public opinion on the project. However, they said, a board resolution supporting the proposed $6.5 million could potentially override local voters should the question fail.
The board will reconsider whether to pursue a referendum at an upcoming meeting. The board did not pass a resolution supporting the project last week.
On Nov 10, all three board members verbally expressed their support for the station expansion.
The Town of Christiana is one of five area towns and villages represented on the Cambridge Area Fire and EMS Commission that is being asked to help fund the proposed expansion of the fire and EMS station on West Main Street in Cambridge. The project would roughly double the size of the current station, built in the 1980s.
The four other municipalities are the Towns of Lake Mills and Oakland and the Villages of Cambridge and Rockdale.
The five also split annual fire and EMS operating costs based on equalized value. According to that formula, the Town of Christiana is responsible for 21 percent of the annual budget and the same percentage of the expansion cost.
The Village of Cambridge is the only municipality that, as of now, has said it will definitely hold a referendum in the spring.
The Towns of Oakland and Lake Mills and Village of Rockdale have said they are leaning toward funding their costs through borrowing approved by their boards, with nothing on the spring ballot.
On Nov. 10, the Christiana Town Board weighed which way to go.
Board member Jim Lowrey questioned why the town wasn’t considering asking voters their opinion in a referendum.
Lowrey proposed holding a referendum, and then also passing a resolution in favor of the expansion at the board level. He said the board resolution could “override” the referendum results if voters reject funding the expansion.
Town Chair Maureen Lien responded that she wasn’t sure if the referendum results must be binding, or if the board could override a referendum with a resolution.
Lien said the discussion couldn’t continue until that question was answered.
“I thought that (a resolution) would solve a lot of problems and a lot of work,” Lien said. “I thought we had this figured out last month.”
Lowrey said a handful of Christiana residents have called him recently asking the board to consider holding a referendum.
“Don’t you think people would feel better about it if we had that referendum and got their opinions?” Lowrey asked.
“By showing our support, we would be reinforcing our volunteer fire department. I don’t want us to have to go to paid fire, and if we don’t stand behind them in some way, we’re going to lose them,” Lien said. “Isn’t it our responsibility to support them?”
“I absolutely 100 percent back the fire department and the EMS,” Lowrey responded. “I (also) 100 percent want to make sure our constituents, our townspeople, have a voice in this.”
