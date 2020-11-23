Local holiday celebrations continue to adapt and unfold, in light of new public health orders and rising Covid-19 case numbers.
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is making adjustments to a holiday breakfast in early September, after a recent order from Public Health Madison & Dane County banned indoor gatherings.
And in Deerfield, organizers of the annual Deerfield Family Christmas weekend confirmed the holiday festivities will not happen. But an annual holiday lights contest, and socially-distanced photos with Santa are a go.
Breakfast with Santa
CAP is still planning to hold a version of its annual Breakfast with Santa,, which will be a drive-through event on Sunday, Dec. 6 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School.
However, CAP announced on Nov. 20 that due to the new Dane County order, organizers cannot cook a traditional breakfast.
“It is our goal to keep you and your family safe,” a statement from CAP said.
Instead, families will pick up a take-home breakfast kit to cook at home, as well as a special treat, three take-home craft projects and a reindeer food kit.
As families drive through, they also can mail letters to Santa and take a socially-distanced photo with The Grinch.
Organizers say the drive-through event will have a “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” theme, where “we bring Whoville outside to you.”
Pre-registration is still required and the cost is still $8 per person. Proceeds will go to the Adopt a Child Program run through CAP.
Classic Christmas
Chamber President Karen Anderson has confirmed that planned activities for Classic Christmas, which begins Dec. 4, include a business window decorating contest, a lit tree in Veterans Park put up by the Cambridge Lions Club, a late-night shopping event on Dec. 10 and a coloring contest.
The Lions Club is asking that people not gather on the night that the lights go on in the park the first week of December. Driving past or walking through the park during the month of December is encouraged.
Lions Club member Carol Sapienza acknowledged that will feel different from the normal community gathering for the tree lighting. said“Normally, there’s hot cocoa and hundreds of kids running around beaming with excitement waiting for Santa’s arrival to town,” Sapienza said. due to Covid-19, “we decided it is not prudent to encourage people to gather in the park.”
This year there will not be an Elf on the Shelf sale, visits with Santa at the tree-lighting, horse-drawn carriage rides and caroling, the Chamber said.
The potential to offer take-and-make gingerbread house kits, which families could pick up and make at home, is under discussion.
The Cambridge Community Activities Program will also offer its annual holiday light display in Ripley Park, N4310 Park Road, from Thanksgiving to Jan. 1. Admission to the park is free, with donations accepted.
Deerfield
The Deerfield Chamber of Commerce will not be hosting any Deerfield Family Christmas events this year, which are usually held the second weekend in December.
Chamber Chair Leah Fritsche said the organization was not able to change events to accommodate social distancing and gathering limits, and didn’t have time to organize decoration contests.
However, the annual Deerfield Holiday Lights Contest, which has become popular in Deerfield during the holiday season, is currently underway.
The contest, hosted by Keller Williams Realty and Bryan Davis of Edward Jones Investments, asks Deerfield residents to decorate the outside of their homes, register and receive votes over social media.
Registration is open now, and participants should decorate their homes and enter the contest by Dec. 9.
After Dec. 9, homes will be photographed, and votes will be cast on social media from Dec. 14-20. The contest winners will be announced Dec. 21. The top three winners will receive cash prizes.
Register on the Deerfield Holiday Lights Contest Facebook page, or contact Jess Lex at jesslex@kw.com or (608) 571-6868.
And Deerfield resident Tessa Dunnington is offering Front Porch portraits with Santa Claus on Dec. 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dunnington will visit homes with Santa, and take socially-distanced portraits on the porch or in the front yard.
She’s asking people to sign up for the 15-minute session. Sign up forms can be found on social media.
The session will cost $50, part of which will be donated to a local charity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.