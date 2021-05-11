Cambridge school district invites villages, towns to solar farm meeting

The Cambridge School Board will host a joint conversation with area towns and villages and the developer of a proposed utility-scale solar farm.
At its Monday, May 17 meeting, the Cambridge School Board will discuss the proposed Koshkonong Solar Energy Center, a 300-megawatt solar farm proposed to spread over 6,300 acres in the towns of Christiana and Deerfield.
The board has invited local municipalities, including the villages of Cambridge and Rockdale and the towns of Christiana and Deerfield, and the developer, Chicago-based Invenergy, LLC, to participate in the discussion.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the Cambridge Elementary School gym, 802 W. Water Street. It will be accessible virtually over Zoom. Visit cambridge.k12.wi.us for meeting access.
Delaware-based Koshkonong Solar Energy Center, LLC, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Invenergy Solar Development North America, LLC, and an affiliate of Invenergy LLC of Chicago.
Koshkonong Solar filed on April 15 with the Wisconsin Public Service Commission for a certificate of public convenience and necessity, kicking off a review process set to last 6-12 months.
Subsequently, in a joint April 30 filing with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Electric Power Company (WEPCO), Wisconsin Public Service Corporation (WPSC) and Madison Gas and Electric Company (MGE) said they’d like to buy the proposed Koshkonong Solar Energy Center from Invenergy.
The three utilities said in the filing that they’d like to acquire the proposed solar farm in the towns of Christiana and Deerfield and construct what they envision would be a 300 megawatt solar project and 165 megawatt battery storage facility, for a total capacity of 465 megawatts.
Wisconsin Electric Power Company would have a 75 percent ownership stake, Wisconsin Public Service Corporation 15 percent and Madison Gas and Electric Company 10 percent.
Superintendent Bernie Nikolay addressed a May 11 letter to the Koshkonong Solar Energy Center staff, the Christiana town chair, and the Cambridge village president, detailing the school district’s concerns regarding the solar project.
Nikolay cited the solar farm’s close proximity to Cambridge Elementary School, after new maps of the project included in the PSC filing showed solar panels proposed to be installed a few hundred feet away from the elementary school.
Nikolay also brought up concerns over the solar farm negatively impacting the district’s tax levy and revenue, declining future enrollments, falling area property values and a decline in future development in the school district’s boundaries.
“Accordingly, at a minimum, the negative impacts on the district must be addressed through project development and contracts with local governments, with the district involved as a key participant,” Nikolay wrote.
The idea of a joint meeting with area municipalities and stakeholders was proposed at an April 26 meeting of the district’s finance committee.
