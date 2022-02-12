Remodel the Dane County Jail

In 2019, the County Board approved a $148 million plan to remodel and consolidate the Dane County Jail. The project was slated for completion in 2024. However, as of today we have seen little progress on the project. Our county executive and county board chair are blaming COVID for the delays and others are saying the jail should be reduced in size from 1,013 beds to as few as 794 beds. Let me explain why I believe this thinking is wrong and dangerous.
First, our current jail is spread out across three different facilities which causes inefficiency in the sheriff's office operations. Rather than having a centralized facility that meets the needs of our sheriff's office, our Dane County deputies are forced to spread their operations across three different inefficient, outdated and unsafe facilities.
In addition, Dane County’s population has been growing at a rapid rate the past two decades. A larger Dane County population unfortunately means more crime. Rather than reducing the size of our jail by over 200 beds, we should be building a jail that meets our future needs and provides a place for our sheriff and Dane County deputies to safely and humanely hold inmates.
Lastly, over the last few weeks, there have been dozens of inmates placed in solitary confinement in our jail. While solitary confinement is necessary and warranted, our current solitary confinement cells are more fit for a terrorist than a fellow United States citizen.
The reality is that evil exists in the world. And as long as it does, we need a safe, humane and efficient jail that will enable our brave law enforcement officers to do what they have been trained to do which is keep criminals off the streets and keep our communities safe.
Every time I speak with Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, he tells me that the single biggest way I can support his office is by supporting the remodel and consolidation of the Dane County Jail. This is why I'm proud to say that I’ve co-sponsored and voted in favor of fully funding the Dane County Jail remodel and consolidation project and I urge the county executive and county board chair to swiftly pass an amendment that would fully fund this project and get it done once and for all.
- Jeff Weigand, Dane County Board District 36 Supervisor