Cambridge levy cap referendum, initially said to have failed in a tie, passes in recount

`A recount today has flipped the results of an April 6 Cambridge referendum, allowing the village to now exceed its state tax levy cap to fund emergency services and general expenses into the future.
The referendum that will let the village exceed its levy cap by $95,000 a year in perpetuity was initially reported to have failed in a tie, with 279 “yes” and 279 “no" votes.
But in the initial count, a village release said, 15 ballots were set aside as under votes, meaning they were problematic and not tabulated.
The village’s board of canvassers that met today for a hand recount of ballots, ultimately certified that in the case of one of the under votes, which was an absentee ballot, the voter’s intent clearly was “yes.”
“The mark was consistent with other marks on the ballot, that were not totally located within the ovals,” said a village release. “A manual recount verified that the voter intent was a ‘yes’ vote.”
Thus, the referendum passed with a final certified tally of 280 “yes” and 279 “no" votes.
Fourteen ballots remained classified as under votes that were not in the end tabulated.
The passage of the referendum affords the village the flexibility, beginning in its 2022 budget, to exceed its state levy cap. That cap limits how much Wisconsin municipalities can raise their annual tax levy year over year, based solely on their amount of recent net new construction. Communities that are not seeing much new development have been constrained in their ability to raise taxes.
In 2021, out of an overall $1.2 million budget, Cambridge was allowed to raise its tax levy just $34,000 over 2020. For the past two years, the village board has foregone street repairs and public works equipment purchases in order to come in under that cap, while also funding rising emergency service costs.
The recount was requested by former Cambridge Village Board member Paula Hollenbeck.
In an email, Hollenbeck said she was “pleased with the result, not just because the referendum passed but also (because) a vote that had been missed was counted.”
“Every vote counts and every vote should be counted. As a former member of the board and chair of the finance committee, I have true appreciation of what these additional dollars will be able to do for the services the village and staff provides to the community,” Hollenbeck said. “I think this due diligence effort was so worthwhile. Thanks to all those who participated in the recount activities. Vote! This shows that one vote does make a difference.”
Village President Mark McNally, who was present as a witness for the recount, agreed that the voter’s intent was clear.
“Upon closer examination of the ballot, it is readily apparent that the voter had made a decision to answer that referendum question affirmatively,” McNally said.
Based on a calculation by financial consultant Ehlers, Inc., the approved levy cap referendum will result in a tax increase for Cambridge property owners of $117.52 per $100,000 of assessed value, or about $294 for a $250,000 home.
Fire station referendum
The April 6 ballot in Cambridge also sought village voter approval to help fund a $6.5 million proposed expansion of the Cambridge fire and EMS station.
That question failed in Cambridge, with about 47 percent of voters saying "yes" and about 53 percent saying "no." Four other communities that were to share in the cost of the station expansion project also held referendums on April 6. They failed in the towns of Christiana and Oakland and passed in the town of Lake Mills and village of Rockdale.
