The Cambridge School Board voted July 30 to follow return-to play guidance from the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, which would bring high school athletics back in mid-August or early September.
Girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving, and boys and girls cross country — all considered low-risk sports — will be permitted by the WIAA to begin practice with safety measures on Monday, Aug. 17.
The earliest practice date for football, boys soccer, and boys and girls volleyball — considered high-risk sports — is Monday, Sept. 7.
The Cambridge School Board decided to follow the WIAA’s timeline as part of its overall plan for starting the fall term.
Despite the go-ahead from the WIAA, Cambridge Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said most schools in Dane County have suspended fall play due gathering size limits issued by Public Health Madison & Dane County.
The Cambridge School District spans two counties, however. Its elementary and middle school building are in Dane County, but Cambridge High School lies in Jefferson County.
The Cambridge School Board voted on July 30 to bring its elementary school students to school buildings in-person in September. Its middle and high school students will begin virtually and start in mid-September to return in phases to school buildings.
“If we think that it’s safe enough that we’re sending our kids back to school...I think we should go ahead and follow the Jefferson County guidelines on that,” Nikolay said.
And, Nikolay said, only about 15 percent of Cambridge fall contests are in Dane County.
Nikolay said Cambridge athletes on co-op teams with other districts should still be able to participate in their sport, even if Cambridge co-ops with a Dane County school district.
Nikolay was one of three no-votes against the WIAA return to play guidelines at a July 23 meeting of the Board of Control. Nikolay said after that meeting that the WIAA guidelines might not allow for a uniform schedule or give Dane County athletes the option to play three seasons.
Nikolay said there had been an option, called “the southwest plan,” to start with a winter season, and then play truncated fall and spring seasons in spring of 2021. But Nikolay told the School Board July 30 that under that plan, Cambridge would be limited in who the district could face off against.
“That model doesn’t work for us, I don’t think,” Nikolay said on July 30.
Coaches, parents and student athletes all spoke on July 30 in support of returning to play, saying it benefited student mental health, rewarded them for their hard work, helped them pursue college athletic careers and kept them busy.
Coaches and Nikolay both said limited training days over the summer went well.
“I am confident and heartened by what happened this summer. We had a month of contact without incident,” Nikolay said.
