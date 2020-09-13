This summer, we elected new 4-H members as officers. We elected Ria for president, Alma for vice president, Parker for secretary, Evie for treasurer, Karma and Aiden for photographer, Cash for reporter, Meghan and Indie for recreational officers and Ellie for sunshine officer. Karma and Aiden set up a photo scavenger hunt for September. We're planning an astronomy project for September.
Deerfield
Glacial Drumlin 4-H September Report
- By Cash Howard
- Updated
