Former Marshall Legion commander, adjutant summoned in Legion removal

A former leader of Marshall’s American Legion Post #279 says he plans to fight the issuance of a restraining order tied to his removal from the organization.
Caleb Rogers was removed as the post’s adjutant in November 2021. Removed, too, was his brother, former post commander Valar Rogers.
Both were recently summoned to appear before the post’s executive committee April 21 at 7 p.m. “to answer charges of conduct unbecoming a member of the American Legion and to show cause as to why they, the aforementioned should not be expelled or suspended from the American Legion,” according to a legal notice submitted by the American Legion Post #279 scheduled to run in both the March 31 and April 7 editions of The Courier.
The summons is listed in Dane County Circuit Court records obtained by The Courier.
Also detailed in circuit court records are a series of incidents that allegedly led up to the summons, and notice of a temporary restraining order issued March 30 against Caleb Rogers for the Legion’s current commander, Scott Relitz. The restraining order is in effect for one year.
According to court records, Relitz also attempted to file a temporary restraining order against Valar Rogers. However, that was denied due to the burden of proof not being met, according to circuit court records.
Caleb Rogers told The Courier this week he plans to challenge the issuance of the restraining order by Dane County Judge Stephen Ehlke.
In the petition for the restraining order, Relitz reported that Caleb Rogers allegedly told him to “watch his six” after Rogers was removed from his Legion adjutant and building manager positions.
Relitz reported other incidents in the petition, including an account of how Caleb Rogers allegedly approached him in an “aggressive manner” at a Jan. 27 Dane County American Legion meeting in Mazomanie, saying he was wrongfully removed as adjutant and building manager.
Relitz also reported that Valar and Caleb Rogers disrupted Marshall’s Feb. 17 Legion meeting, resulting in local police having to be called. Valar Rogers had allegedly questioned Relitz’s legitimacy as commander of the post and attempted to take control of the meeting by grabbing the gavel. Caleb Rogers also questioned Relitz’s credentials to be commander of the post, court records show.
According to a Marshall police report, an altercation developed between Valar Rogers and Relitz that resulted in Valar Rogers allegedly being pushed to the ground and his knee being twisted. Valar Rogers, according to the report, wanted to file charges. The officer on scene said, however, he did not believe there was enough cause for a battery charge against Relitz, but said Valar Rogers could be cited for disorderly conduct. Relitz declined to file disorderly conduct charges.
Both Valar and Caleb Rogers told the responding police officer that the situation was an internal Legion matter. Both refused to leave the meeting room and both were ultimately escorted out of the building by the officer.
The officer said he was there to make sure the situation didn’t escalate, not to mitigate Legion issues, according to court records
A few days later, on Feb. 21, Caleb Rogers went to Relitz’s workplace in an attempt to file a complaint in relation to the Legion incident. Relitz went on to allege the ongoing situation was starting to interfere with his career.
Then, at a March 17 Legion meeting, Caleb Rogers was served with a writ of summons with charges for expulsion from the American Legion which led to him “shouting and refusing to accept the charges package,” according to Relitz’s petition.
In the petition, Relitz also wrote that at the March 17 meeting, Caleb Rogers “loudly kicked a metal folding chair” during the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance. He also reported that Caleb Rogers was “disruptive and speaking in an aggressive, angry tone that prevented members from hearing what was being discussed during the meeting, and Commander Relitz was unable to conduct the business of the meeting.” The petition also stated that Caleb Rogers “stormed out of the meeting of his own volition.”
During the temporary restraining order period Caleb Rogers is to not possess firearms.