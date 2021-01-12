Deerfield’s Derek Sweger has been selected as one of eight coaches to lead the South Small squad at the 2021 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Game.
“They take nominations for it and I was nominated and from what I gather it goes to a pool, and then the head coach will pick who he wants to be on staff,” said Sweger.
Sweger has been the Demons head coach for six seasons.
Mike Fink of St. John’s NW Academies will be the head coach, while Sweger, Jeremy Gemig (St. Francis), Tom Handziak (St. Thomas More), Tim Zbytniewski (Living Word Lutheran), Jon Kahle (Brookfield Academy), Dan Goodman (St. John’s NW Academies) and John Kleinhans (Whitehall) will be the assistants.
“It’s considered an individual recognition-type thing, but to me it’s really a program award. I’m lucky enough to get to work every day with just a dedicated group of coaches who always put our kids first,” said Sweger.
The South Small Schools will face the North Large Schools at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 17 at Titan Stadium at UW-Oshkosh.
Meanwhile, Deerfield elected to have an alternate spring football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Demons will play an abbreviated schedule, beginning in March.
“We’re excited about both (the season and all-star game) but you never know what two months is going to look like in the current climate of things. We’re certainly hopeful; seeing the kids playing basketball right now gives us hope and sort of leads down a pathway for us to play,” said Sweger.
