Creek study sought to understand flooding, future needs

An effort is underway in Cottage Grove and Deerfield to fund a study of what’s needed to keep Koshkonong Creek from flooding over into farm fields and to keep it safe and accessible for recreation.
Town of Cottage Grove resident Dave Muehl owns wedding venue Badger Farms on County Highway BB and lives near Koshkonong Creek. He has been working alongside others for years to pull debris from the waterway to keep it flowing.
Muehl and town of Deerfield resident Randy Zakowski recently formed the Friends of Koshkonong Creek, a nonprofit to help fundraise for future creek work.
The 169-square-mile Koshkonong Creeek watershed stretches from Sun Prairie southward to Lake Koshkonong at Busseyville. The watershed touches Sun Prairie, Cottage Grove, Deerfield, Kroghville, Cambridge, Rockdale and Busseyville, and a variety of towns including Sun Prairie, Cottage Grove and Deerfield, and stretches briefly into Jefferson County.
Koshkonong Creek needs, among other work, significant dredging and bank reconstruction, Muehl said.
He said the water volume in the creek has risen in recent years, which he attributes to increased development in the city of Sun Prairie at its headwaters.
Near his property, Muehl said drainage tile put in place to alleviate flooding is 14 inches below the water level now, and no longer helping.
Koshkonong Creek also has significant sediment buildup, Muehl said, a lots of fallen trees and eroded banks.
“Until they start dredging out some of that material, all of us farmers are going to be flooding,” Muehl said.
He has developed a proposal for a study of the creek, which he plans to submit to a UW-Madison program called UniverCity Alliance, which connects education and research activities to local municipalities.
The study would hopefully run from 2021 to 2024, Muehl said, Applications are due in late summer.
Muehl said he’s approaching the town of Cottage Grove, the town of Deerfield and the city of Sun Prairie about partnering to fund the study.
The Cottage Grove Town Board was set to consider its involvement, possibly contributing American Rescue Plan Act funding, at a meeting on Tuesday, July 6. Muehl first pitched the idea to the town board on June 21.
Muehl told the Cottage Grove Town Board that a study would cost $20,000 to $30,000. He’s envisioning asking for $5,000 from each municipality and $5,000 from the Friends of Koshkonong Creek.
The study would include the mapping of the creek, evaluating its banks, measuring sediment, hydrology, evaluating bridge conditions and understanding the physical capabilities of the stream for the next 50 years.