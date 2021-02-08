Rock County will be the site of the state's first community-based Covid-19 vaccination clinic, Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced today.
The Rock County site will open on Feb. 16 and will initially have the ability to vaccinate up to 250 people a day. If Wisconsin’s vaccine allocations increase, its goal is to vaccinate up to 1,000 people a day.
The clinic will operate in partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare.
In a release, the governor and DHS officials said it is the start of tapping AMI to help expand vaccinations across the state by operating community-based clinics.
Officials said AMI will work closely with the Wisconsin National Guard, Wisconsin Emergency Management, and local public health partners to help bring vaccines to people statewide as vaccine allocations expand. The hope is to open six to ten additional community-based vaccination sites across the state as needed, as the vaccine supply allows.
“Wisconsinites are working together to stop the spread of Covid-19 and put this pandemic behind us. This partnership with AMI is going to help us take another step in the right direction,” Evers said. “Our top priority is to get folks vaccinated and to continue to keep Wisconsinites healthy and safe, and that’s going to take a team effort not only with partners like AMI, but with every Wisconsinite practicing social distancing and wearing masks and doing their part to help prevent the spread in the meantime.”
“DHS believes that every Wisconsinite should have the opportunity to be as safe and healthy as possible,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake.
“The Covid-19 vaccine is not just safe and effective—it also provides us with an opportunity to protect those in our state who are most vulnerable," Timberlake continued. "The best way to ensure every Wisconsinite has the opportunity to get protected against Covid-19 is to make the vaccine as accessible as possible. Our partnership with AMI and our community-based vaccination sites will allow us to achieve that.”
