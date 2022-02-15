 Skip to main content
CAMBRIDGE BOYS BASKETBALL

Jace Horton scores 15 points in Cambridge boys basketball win over Waterloo

  • Updated

The Cambridge boys basketball team got off a five-game losing streak with a 62-43 road win over Waterloo on Tuesday, Feb. 15. 

Senior forward Jace Horton had a season-high 15 points in the win. Senior forward Tucker Tesdal also scored a season-high 11 points, and senior forward Max Heth added 12 points. 

Cambridge is 8-12 on the year and 2-6 in conference play. 

Eugene Wolff and Ian Ritter of Waterloo (3-17, 0-7) each recorded 14 points for the Pirates. 

Cambridge 62, Waterloo 43 

Cambridge 36 26 — 62 

Waterloo 23 20 — 43 

Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp) — Horton 5 2-4 15, Heth 4 0-0 12, Tesdal 5 1-4 11, M. Buckman 3 1-2 8, N. Buckman 1 3-4 6, Colts 2 2-3 6, Schuchart 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 9-17 62.  

Waterloo (fg ft-ft tp) — Wolff 7 0-2 14, Ritter 6 1-1 14, Tschanz 2 0-0 5, Ugorji 2 0-4 4, Setz 1 0-0 3, Wollin 1 0-0 2, Unzueta 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 2-9 43. 

Three pointers — Cambridge 9 (Heth 4, Horton 3, M. Buckman, N. Buckman), Waterloo 3 (Tschanz, Setz, Ritter). 

Total fouls — Waterloo 16, Cambridge 9. 

Fouled out — Waterloo (Wolff).  

 

Tags

