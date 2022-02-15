hot CAMBRIDGE BOYS BASKETBALL Jace Horton scores 15 points in Cambridge boys basketball win over Waterloo By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Feb 15, 2022 Feb 15, 2022 Updated 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Cambridge boys basketball team got off a five-game losing streak with a 62-43 road win over Waterloo on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Senior forward Jace Horton had a season-high 15 points in the win. Senior forward Tucker Tesdal also scored a season-high 11 points, and senior forward Max Heth added 12 points. Cambridge is 8-12 on the year and 2-6 in conference play. Eugene Wolff and Ian Ritter of Waterloo (3-17, 0-7) each recorded 14 points for the Pirates. Cambridge 62, Waterloo 43 Cambridge 36 26 — 62 Waterloo 23 20 — 43 Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp) — Horton 5 2-4 15, Heth 4 0-0 12, Tesdal 5 1-4 11, M. Buckman 3 1-2 8, N. Buckman 1 3-4 6, Colts 2 2-3 6, Schuchart 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 9-17 62. Waterloo (fg ft-ft tp) — Wolff 7 0-2 14, Ritter 6 1-1 14, Tschanz 2 0-0 5, Ugorji 2 0-4 4, Setz 1 0-0 3, Wollin 1 0-0 2, Unzueta 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 2-9 43. Three pointers — Cambridge 9 (Heth 4, Horton 3, M. Buckman, N. Buckman), Waterloo 3 (Tschanz, Setz, Ritter). Total fouls — Waterloo 16, Cambridge 9. Fouled out — Waterloo (Wolff). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cambridge Boys Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you