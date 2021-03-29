April 2-16 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

CAMBRIDGE
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday, April 2
Lemon Dill Baked Fish
Tartar Sauce
Baked Potato
Sour Cream
Fruit Cup
WW Bread/Butter
Banana Cream Pie
MO – Garden Wrap
NCS – banana
Tuesday, April 6
Enchilada Casserole
NAS – Taco Chicken w/Rice
Fiesta corn
Pinto Beans
Mandarin Oranges
Frosted Churro Cake
MO – Bean and Cheese Burrito
NCS – SF Jell-o
Friday, April 9
Tuna Casserole
Stewed Tomatoes
Pickled Beets
Banana
Lime Sherbet
MO – Egg Salad
NCS – SF ice cream
Tuesday, April 13
Taco Pasta Casserole
Broccoli
Cauliflower
Pineapple
Strawberry Swirl Ice Cream
MO – Hummus and pita
NCS – SF Ice cream
Friday, April 16
Sloppy Joe
on WW Bun
Kidney Bean Salad
Mixed Vegetable
Banana
Blueberry Crisp
MO – Chickpea Joe
NCS – SF Jell-o
DEERFIELD
The Deerfield Community Center offers a senior lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meals are delivered to the homes of seniors. $5 donation suggested. Reserve a spot: (608) 764-5935.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.