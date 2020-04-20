The Cambridge Food Pantry & Resource Center is open for shopping every Monday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Due to the current crisis, we are offering a drive-up/pick up service to our guests. Guests can drive up to the middle school circle and groceries will be brought to their cars. No need to get out of your vehicle.
Donations to the food pantry are much appreciated. Donation bins are located outside both the middle school and high school buildings and monetary donations are gladly accepted via the Food Pantry website or by mail to P.O. Box 54, Cambridge WI 53523.
Thank you to our area churches and all who generously supported the Cambridge Food Pantry by donating food and money toward the Easter meal baskets that were distributed on April 8 at the food pantry.
Food and other items needed at the Cambridge Food Pantry
The Cambridge Food Pantry is in need of the following items Cereal, Microwavable Mac & Cheese, Pop Tarts, Pancake Mix and Syrup, Flour, Tuna, Diapers sizes 5 & 6, Shampoo and Conditioner, Poise Pads, Women’s Large Depends, Toilet Tissue and Paper Towel.
Community Café
Cambridge Community Café is sadly on hold during the current crisis. We hope to be up and running again very soon. Stay tuned for details!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.