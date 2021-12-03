Mayah Holzhueter hits 1,000 career points in Cambridge girls basketball loss to Lake Mills

Cambridge High School senior forward Mayah Holzhueter made school basketball history Thursday, Dec. 2, hitting over 1,000 career points in her in the Blue Jays' 34-48 loss to Lake Mills.
“It was nice to hit 1,000, but it would’ve been better if we could’ve won, but it was a lot of work, a lot of practice and it felt good to finally have it pay off,” said Holzhueter.
Before the game started, the Wisconsin Sports Network named Holzhueter a member of the Post Watch and the Defense Watch for the Senior Girls Basketball Awards, a list that will be trimmed down through the year.
With Lake Mills and Cambridge both battling hard defensively, the Blue Jays fed the ball to their senior, who had 989 career points entering the night. Holzhueter hit a layup and a free throw early to close in on Lake Mills, who then led 4-3.
After a Cambridge timeout with 7:24 left in the half and deficit growing to 10-4, Holzhueter drained a 3-pointer to push her career total to 995 points. Cambridge freshman forward Brooke Stenklyft cut the Lake Mills lead to 12-9 after a bucket.
With under six minutes to go in the half, a pair of free throws by Holzhueter gave her 997 points. Senior guard Taylor Stenklyft then sent a nifty pass in transition to Holzhueter, who hit the layup to put Cambridge ahead 13-12 with under three minutes to go.
Holzhueter eclipsed the 1,000 point mark with under a minute to go in the first half. A 3-pointer from the top of the key fell through the net, which sent the crowd into an eruption. With a stoppage of play, the team was able to congratulate Holzhueter.
“She works harder than anybody in practice, in season, out of season, she is always working hard and getting others to work hard too,” said Cambridge head coach Kelly Cunningham.
Cambridge carried the momentum into the half with a 16-12 lead.
In the second half, Lake Mills took a 26-23 lead before Brooke Stenklyft cut the lead to one on a strong drive to the hoop. That would be the closest Cambridge would get as Lake Mills pulled away behind a 20-point performance from Bella Pitta, who scored 14 in the second half.
Senior guard Maggie Schmude got a shot to fall through with under two minutes left, cutting the Lake Mills lead to 46-32.
“Maggie just has that little spark, flying around there and making some plays for us,” said Cunningham.
Lake Mills ran out the clock en route to a 48-34 victory. Holzhueter had 18 points, sophomore guard Saveea Freeland recorded seven points, Brooke Stenklyft had six and Schmude recorded three points in the loss.