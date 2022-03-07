Cambridge-Deerfield senior menus March 11 - March 25

Cambridge CAP Senior Luncheons
The Cambridge Community Activities Program holds Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month door open at 11:30 a.m. with lunch served at noon. The cost is $5 per person, which includes lunch and entertainment.
The Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department and Cambridge Area EMS are sponsoring the next luncheon on Wednesday, March 23, at the Fire and EMS station, 271 W. Main St. The fire and EMS departments are providing soup & sandwiches. We will be playing games & cards, offering optional station tours and giving free blood pressure checks.
CAP is looking for individuals interested in performing for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 423-8045.
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon.
McFarland Senior Outreach Director Lori Andersen said “limited in-person dining” resumed on Tuesday, March 1, after two years of drive-up-only meals. A limit of eight people will be allowed to eat in-person, and a reservation will be required by calling Andersen at (608) 838-7117.
“Those who are hesitant to return,” and those who call for a reservation after the eight-attendee limit is reached can still receive a drive-up meal, Andersen said. A reservation is also still be required for drive-up, by calling (608) 838-7117.
Andersen said the hope is to “gradually add more folks until we return to full capacity by mid-April.” The suggested donation for a meal is $4.
Friday, March 11
Lemon dill baked fish
Tarter sauce
Baked potato
Sour cream
Coleslaw
Whole wheat bread
Butter
Marble loaf cake
MO — Multigrain burger
NCS — SF Cookie
Tuesday, March 15
Meat sauce
Spaghetti noodles
Carrots
Mixed green salad
Dressing
Peaches
Brownie
Salad Option: Chicken cranberry bacon bleu
MO - Mariana sauce with soy
NCS - SF cookie
Friday, March 18
Meatballs in gravy
NAS - No gravy
Mashed poatotes
Mixed greens
Dressing
WW dinner roll w/butter
Mixed fruit
Butterscotch pudding cup
MO - Veggie meatballs
BCS - SF Pudding
Tuesday, March 22
Beef stew
Biscuit
Corn
Chunky applesauce
Banana bar
Salad Option: tuna salad
MO - Veggie soy stew
NCS - banana
DEERFIELD DCC Meals
The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. BINGO, coffee and pastries are offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.
Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested. Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC.