A design-build firm hired to plan a fire and EMS station expansion in Cambridge has suggested up to $500,000 in cost trims for the project.
Keller, Inc, of Kaukauna, brought a list of about a dozen potential changes to the preliminary plans to an April 30 meeting of the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission’s Station Expansion Committee.
The committee didn’t take any action, saying it wanted to share the suggestions with EMS and fire department members for input.
At a meeting earlier in April, Keller, Inc. construction manager Devin Flanigan had estimated the entire project cost to be $6 to $6.25 million. The changes suggested on April 30 would bring the cost in under $6 million, which has been a goal of Oakland Town Chairman Eugene Kapsner.
Plans presented earlier in April would roughly triple the size of the current, 35-year-old station, from 9,800 to 25,700 square feet, spreading out on to an adjacent site that now holds a Pizza Pit restaurant and a small house. In cooperation with the other four municipalities represented on the Fire and EMS Commission, the Town of Christiana bought the Pizza Pit property in 2019.
The changes proposed on April 30 included:
• Significantly shrinking the size of concrete apron in front of the station, resulting in a mostly asphalt drive way.
• A less-expensive roof gutter system.
• Less expensive exterior paneling that has less of a masonry look. The masonry had been envisioned to match other existing downtown Cambridge structures including the library and Amundson Community Center.
• An exposed, covered portico at the main entrance rather than an enclosed, interior vestibule.
• Some stud rather than masonry interior walls; removal of glass windows in overhead doors on the back side of the apparatus bay; removal of protective structures for the overhead door rail system; and elimination of curtains used for truck washing.
• Elimination of one truck bay in the apparatus bay and possibly shrinking the overall length of the apparatus bay by 5 or 10 feet.
Committee members expressed concern about some of the changes, saying for instance, that with so much heavy truck use, a mostly asphalt driveway would deteriorate faster than a concrete apron.
They also expressed concerns about a cheaper roof drainage system, saying that could bring future problems, including building damage. “This one makes me a little nervous,” First Assistant Fire Chief Tim Scott said.
Fire Chief Terry Johnson said shrinking the overall size of the apparatus bay would compromise safety, with trucks and emergency responders operating in too small of a space.
“I would not want to budge on the amount of apparatus space we have in the plans,” Johnson said.
And committee members said with the building in a prominent location on West Main Street, near Cambridge’s historic downtown, using higher-quality and better-esthetic materials on the exterior is important.
Flanigan had prefaced his presentation on potential cost cuts with the recognition that the committee “may be a little uncomfortable with the things that we talk about.”
“We do not have to make any decision tonight,” on whether to go ahead with them, he added.
The commission has not seen a total project property tax impact estimate for the owner of a $100,000 home, although Flanigan suggested on April 30 that it could land in the $90 range. He also noted that referendums passed to fund such projects usually extend for 20 years.
Flanigan said the final, total tax implication per $100,000 of a local home’s value will be a complicated number because the five municipalities represented on the commission – the Towns of Christiana, Oakland and Lake Milles and Villages of Cambridge and Rockdale – each plan to raise via their own referendum the amount they will owe toward the total project cost. Each municipality’s portion of the total cost will be based on equalized value, similar to how fire and EMS operating costs are annually divvied up under a recently updated intergovernmental agreement that dates back to the 1950s.
In response to committee questions, Flanigan said on April 30 that the owner of a $100,000 home could probably expect to save $2-3 per year in taxes for every $100,000 proposed to be shaved off the total project cost.
So, the owner of a $300,000 home could expect to save $30-$45 a year if all $500,000 in proposed cost reductions were incorporated into the final plans.
Committee members acknowledged that with economic uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, passing five referendums, as envisioned in the spring of 2021, could be a challenge. The Fire and EMS Commission has delayed until fall a decision on whether to hold those referendums in 2021.
“I don’t think anything is going to be an easy sell at this point in time,” Christiana Town Chairman Maureen Lien said.
The full Fire and EMS Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9, by teleconference, to continue discussing the proposed station expansion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.