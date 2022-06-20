Deerfield baseball: Cal Fisher earns player of the year for Trailways-South; Austin Anderson first team all-conference, Jackson Drobac, Adam Suess and Eric Staszak second team; Tommy Lees honorable mention
Deerfield junior pitcher Cal Fisher headlined six Demons earning Trailways-South All-Conference honors by being named Conference Player of the Year.
“He took on a bigger role for us on the mound with losing some of our seniors from last year and he did great,” said Deerfield head coach Scott Gloede. “He only gave up one earned run in conference play, which is just crazy to me.”
On the mound, Fisher went 6-1 with a 0.18 ERA over 39 innings pitched. Fisher struck-out 67 batters and recorded two saves. Fisher was an honorable mention on the All-State team and was named "Player of the Year" in the Division 3 South Central District.
At the plate, Fisher led the team with a .571 batting average, hitting nine home runs along with 13 doubles. Fisher also led the team with 32 RBIs and scored 36 runs.
Sophomore Austin Anderson took first team all-conference on the infield. Anderson batted .358, driving in 17 runs and hitting nine doubles.
“I have him at first base, he could play anywhere on the infield, but our spots are pretty full with some pretty good talent, but I love him at first base,” said Gloede.
Sophomore pitcher Adam Suess finished on the second team all-conference team. Suess went 7-0 with a 0.50 ERA, striking out 57 in over 41 innings pitched.
Junior catcher Eric Staszak earned second team all-conference. Staszak hit 10 singles, smacked three doubles and recorded a triple for a .230 batting average.
“He had a very taxing year. He was also playing soccer on a traveling team. Towards the end of the year, soccer winded down a little bit and you could tell that he flipped the switch,” said Gloede.
Sophomore Jackson Drobac took second team all-conference, hitting .338 with 19 RBIs and stole four bases.
“Jackson should have received first team all-conference. He upped all of his categories from offense last year, and he made some amazing catches out in the field,” said Gloede.
Junior Tommy Lees was an honorable mention on the all-conference team. Lees batted .309 with 19 RBIs, leading the team with two triples.