KARN VENTHE

KARN VETHE

Cambridge High School

Sports played in high school: Softball and volleyball

Favorite sports moment: Bus rides to away games

Favorite high school subject: Science

GPA: 4.2

Post high school plans: Attending UW Madison and majoring in biology

Song tour listening to right now: More than My Hometown by Morgan Wallen

Favorite Place to Eat: Culver’s

I like competing against: Waterloo

