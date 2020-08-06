KARN VETHE
Cambridge High School
Sports played in high school: Softball and volleyball
Favorite sports moment: Bus rides to away games
Favorite high school subject: Science
GPA: 4.2
Post high school plans: Attending UW Madison and majoring in biology
Song tour listening to right now: More than My Hometown by Morgan Wallen
Favorite Place to Eat: Culver’s
I like competing against: Waterloo
