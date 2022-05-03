Life has its seasons and I find myself on this spring day saying good-bye, but not really.
Next week I’ll be leaving a job, but not leaving town.
I hope in the past 5-½ years as editor of our community newspaper in Cambridge and Deerfield, that I’ve challenged some of you to think differently. I hope my words have opened some of your minds. I hope I’ve made some of you mad (No journalist worth their salt should do less). And I hope my words and those of our other staff writers have helped bring us together, especially in the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As I leave this job to take on a new challenge as managing editor of Janesville Gazette, returning to a daily newsroom setting where my career took root nearly 30 years ago, I’ve been thinking about why the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent felt like such a perfect fit in 2016. It was, as I recall, such an easy transition. I was already heavily invested here. Now, instead of just being involved, I’d be writing about it.
It’s now been 25 years since my husband, Eric, and I rented a little duplex in Deerfield and 23 years since we bought our home in the village. Our two children have grown up here, and this will always be their hometown. For myself, as the child of a military family, I now have lived here about 10 times longer than I ever lived in any other place. So this, too, has become my hometown. Thank you, those of you who have been here for generations, for allowing me to hang that hat.
Beginning in 2016, the personal relationships our family had built in the community over 20 years quickly intertwined with my professional relationships with people I regularly had to work with as editor of the paper.
Suddenly, I couldn’t go to church or step into the library or sit down in the coffee shop without someone handing me a handwritten news brief or saying they would call on Monday about some upcoming event. When I covered a village board meeting, I’d often connect there with people I needed to talk to about Scouts or 4-H. All of the circles interlaced. My work and personal email, messaging and social media accounts became almost completely indistinguishable.
And it was all so much fun. I became the quintessential small-town newspaper editor, as Norman Rockwell as it gets.
When I took pictures at the schools I’d be addressed as I arrived in one of three ways: as the editor of the newspaper, as Karyn, but most often, as Meghan and Geoff’s mom. When I took the newspaper job in 2016, our children were in second and seventh grade. Central to their memories of the past 5-½ years will be frequently seeing Mom at school, taking pictures.
The job was about more than taking photos at school, of course.
I came to know the inner workings of local politics at a depth I hadn’t before, that underscored the importance of being an informed local resident and taxpayer.
Every year, as a special project, we wrote about local veterans. I hope the resulting stories underscored the importance of not forgetting the soldiers whose names are inscribed on our local monuments. Thanks especially to Dennis Haberkorn, Russ Amacher and Mary Gjermo for working with us on those.
It was also a privilege in this role to impress with my words the importance of being engaged in our local community. Intentions are great but it’s actions that matter; I hope I have helped spur a few of you toward doing.
There are many people at Adams Publishing Group that I need to say thank you to for these 5-1/2 years, and for the new opportunity with our company in Janesville. Most of those will be private thank-yous. Publicly, however, I would be remiss to not say thank you to Madeline Westberg, who found art and life for our weekly calendar in the darkest days of the pandemic shutdown, and will be central to so many of my memories of this job.
As I pass my office keys to Madeline, who will take over as editor of the paper on May 16, I’m eager to return to being involved in the community, without writing about it or chronicling it in photographs.
I’m eager to attend ChiliFest and just eat chili.
I look forward to sharing my opinions on the library expansion, but no longer in print.
I look forward to attending the Cambridge Memorial Day Parade, just to be there.
I’m eager to attend local theater productions this summer, as simply Geoff and Meghan’s mom, sitting in the audience and helping apply makeup backstage.
Thank you for these 5-½ years, Cambridge and Deerfield. But this was only one season of many, bookended by decades past and hopefully decades to come.
I look forward to making many more memories with all of you, in a new chapter.