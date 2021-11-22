Nov. 26 - Dec. 10 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

CAMBRIDGE
CAP Senior Lunc
heons
The Cambridge Community Activities Program holds Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. The cost is $5 per person, which includes lunch and entertainment.
The next CAP Senior Luncheon will be Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 12 p.m at Plow, 159 W. Main St., Cambridge. Plow owner Charles Fiesel will be preparing a holiday feast. The entertainment will be a singer performing classic holiday pieces.
RSVP’s MUST be made no later than Wednesday, Dec. 1. Call (608) 423-8045 to RSVP. No late add-ons will be allowed due to limited space and food preparation.
CAP is looking for individuals interested in performing for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 423-8045.
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals remain pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday, N
ov. 26
No Meal — Thanksgiving holiday
Tuesday, Nov.
30
Chili w/Cheese (NAS to omit)
Baked potato
Sour cream/butter
Cornbread
Warm Cinnamon Spiced Apples
Chocolate Chip Cookie
MO – Veggie chili
NCS – SF Cookie
Friday, Dec. 3
Meatballs in gravy
Mashed potatoes
Mixed greens
Dressing
WW Dinner roll/butter Mixed Fruit
Choc. Pudding Cup
MO – Veggie Meatballs NCS – SF Pudding
Salad Option—Tuna Salad
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Beef Stew
Biscuit
Corn
Chunky Apple Sauce Banana Bar
MO – Veggie Stew NCS – Banana
Friday, Dec. 10
Pot Roast in Gravy
Garlic Herb Mashed Potatoes Carrots
Mixed Fruit
WW Dinner Roll/butter Frosted Pumpkin Bar
MO – Garden Burger
NCS – SF Pudding
Salad Option—Beef Taco Salad
DEERFIELD
DCC Meals
The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. BINGO, coffee and pastries are offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.
Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested.Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC.