VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE

Plan Commission

Monday, Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Village Board

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Library Board

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Water & Sewer Committee

Tuesday, Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Village Board

Tuesday, Nov. 24, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD

Finance Committee

Monday, Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

Village Board

Monday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m., teleconference

Finance Committee

Monday, Nov. 23, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

Village Board

Monday, Nov. 23, 7 p.m., teleconference

VILLAGE OF ROCKDALE

Village Board

Monday, Nov. 16, 6 p.m., Rockdale Community Center

TOWN OF DEERFIELD

Town Board

Monday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA

Town Board

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., teleconference

TOWN OF OAKLAND

Town Board

Tuesday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Town Hall

TOWN OF LAKE MILLS

Town Board

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., Town Hall

