VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE
Plan Commission
Monday, Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Village Board
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Library Board
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Water & Sewer Committee
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Village Board
Tuesday, Nov. 24, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD
Finance Committee
Monday, Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m., teleconference
Village Board
Monday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m., teleconference
Finance Committee
Monday, Nov. 23, 6:30 p.m., teleconference
Village Board
Monday, Nov. 23, 7 p.m., teleconference
VILLAGE OF ROCKDALE
Village Board
Monday, Nov. 16, 6 p.m., Rockdale Community Center
TOWN OF DEERFIELD
Town Board
Monday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center
TOWN OF CHRISTIANA
Town Board
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., teleconference
TOWN OF OAKLAND
Town Board
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Town Hall
TOWN OF LAKE MILLS
Town Board
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., Town Hall
