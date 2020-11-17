In a split decision, the Deerfield School Board has delayed the start of winter sports competition until mid-December.
The school board discussed for three hours on Nov. 16 whether high school winter sports including boys basketball, girls basketball, girls hockey, wrestling and the dance team should be allowed to practice and to compete this season, due to COVID-19.
In the end the board voted 4-3 to allow teams to begin practicing as scheduled, but delayed the start of competition by about two weeks. Board members Nathan Brown, Sandy Fischer, Shelley Mack and Autumn Knudtson voted in favor of the delay in competition. Board members Melissa Frame, Lisa Sigurslid and board president Jim Haak voted to allow competition to start as originally scheduled.
A subsequent vote to amend the decision, to make a firm announcement by Dec. 14 on whether competition would proceed at all for the winter season, passed unanimously.
A decision regarding the rest of the season could be made at the school board‘s Committee of the Whole meeting on Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. at the DHS commons. A special meeting before Dec. 14 is also possible.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen said Public Health Madison & Dane County is currently not allowing competition in medium and high-risk sports, including basketball and wrestling, at schools located in the county.
While practices, with precautions, are allowed, Jensen said Deerfield teams would need to leave the county for games.
And even though Dane County’s guidance asks school districts not to do that, Jensen said it’s not a requirement. Deerfield wouldn’t be legally cited if teams travel outside the county for game play, she said.
Deerfield Athletic Director Matt Polzin said boys and girls basketball games are scheduled to start the first week in December. Wrestling matches are set to begin Dec. 17. Polzin said he needs a decision whether or not to cancel those events.
Practices have already begun for many sports, Polzin said.
The school board wrestled with an array of options, from starting both practices and games as would have occurred in a normal year, beginning practices but delaying competition or canceling the whole season.
The school board previously voted to delay some of its fall sports competitions to early spring, while going ahead with the cross country season. The co-op cross country team shared with Cambridge, administrators said, was deemed a low-risk sport.
Knudtson said “skyrocketing” Covid cases locally have left her concerned about Deerfield athletes and athletes from other area schools they might compete against.
Knudtson also expressed concern over disregarding public health recommendations, to “skirt the rules to have your outcome.”
“Dane County public health has set these guidelines for a purpose,” Knudtson said.
Fischer expressed concern about possible Thanksgiving gatherings, and said she’d like to wait until two weeks after that holiday to allow competition, to see where case numbers go.
Mack said she doesn’t want to put student athletes in the position of having to tell teammates of a positive test or cause their team to stop competition.
Sigurslid said she doesn’t believe, with rising case numbers, that Deerfield will run a winter sports season to its end. She supported not delaying competition, so student athletes could get a few games in.
“This is the safest option for our kids, is to play in a school sport. They’re going to find a way to play,” Sigurslid said.
“What is the criteria that makes it safe to play” in January?, she further questioned.
Haak said he felt “handcuffed” by the timeline, saying if case numbers improve in the next two weeks, student athletes would be losing out on games, and the school board wouldn’t be able to make adjustments.
Administrators brought up concerns about Covid spread if student athletes turned to club protocols as schools. Other considerations were insurance liability, and playing other schools with less-stringent safety precautions.
“For every positive I come up with...I also know the negatives. The sadness and the pain of all this is very real and can’t be minimized. But so is the reality,” Jensen said.
The board also discussed concerns over wrestling, which involves a lot of physical contact. Coaching staff said wrestlers cannot even practice right now in Dane County. The board is considering giving Polzin the go-ahead to look for wrestling practice space outside the county.
The three-hour discussion included public comments from a handful of student athletes and parents in favor of returning to competition. About 20 community members attended the in-person meeting.
“Please don’t take more away from us,” pleaded student athlete Dayton Lasack.
“I could hear the passion in your voices and I appreciate that,” Frame responded. “I hear that you need it. I hear. But I’d like it to be safe. It is our obligation to try to keep you safe.”
