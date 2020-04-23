RACHEL KORNELSEN
Deerfield High School
Sports you played in high school: Cross Country and Track
Favorite sports moment: When I made it in the finals at conference for the 200-meter dash when I did not think I made it.
Favorite school subject: Science
Post high school plans: UW-Oshkosh
Song you’re listening to right now: We’re All In This Together from High School Musical
Favorite place to eat: Culvers
I like competing against: Cambridge
Motto/saying: You can’t say that you can’t if you have never tried.
