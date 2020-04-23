RACHEL KORNELSEN
RACHEL KORNELSEN

Deerfield High School

Sports you played in high school: Cross Country and Track

Favorite sports moment: When I made it in the finals at conference for the 200-meter dash when I did not think I made it.

Favorite school subject: Science

Post high school plans: UW-Oshkosh

Song you’re listening to right now: We’re All In This Together from High School Musical

Favorite place to eat: Culvers

I like competing against: Cambridge

Motto/saying: You can’t say that you can’t if you have never tried.

