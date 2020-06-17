Cambridge school administrators have begun to discuss what fall instruction will look like.
Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said at a June 15 school board meeting that the Cambridge is considering all its options, including staying virtual, returning to in-person instruction or a combination of the two.
A survey was sent out to parents recently, Nikolay said, to gauge their preferences about fall instruction. The district received about 460 responses in five days, Nikolay said.
Ninety-five percent of respondents said they’d consider sending their students back to school face-to-face in the fall, he said.
“Overwhelmingly, that’s what the parents are hoping for,” Nikolay said.
But “we can’t afford to lose that five percent,” he added. “Safety will trump everything.”
Most respondents also said they were okay with a blended model, Nikolay said.
Board vice president Jim Womble asked about statewide leadership on the decision, and whether there are requirements Cambridge will have to follow. Womble said he was concerned there would be “eleventh-hour bureaucratic barriers” to creative instruction methods.
“I think most of the decisions are going to be made locally,” Nikolay responded.
More information is expected, however, from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction next week, Nikolay added.
Nikolay said Cambridge is looking at fall instruction on a school-building basis.
The district has teams for each school that are meeting weekly to plan for how to teach this fall.
“That will look different at each school,” Nikolay said.
There may be some district-wide guidelines, too, Nikolay said. If the district decided, for instance, to require masks, take temperatures or eliminate assemblies, those would be requirements at every school building, he said.
CHS principal and curriculum director Keith Schneider said some of the expected building differences are due to each age group having a different experience with distance learning this spring.
“Remote learning does look different and it feels different,” based on age, Schneider said. “We want to acknowledge that.”
Virtual learning is “hardest to do at the elementary level,” Nikolay said. “That’s not our first choice but...it’s on the table.”
Board member Courtney Reed Jenkins asked about keeping older grades virtual and spreading elementary school students out between multiple school buildings.
Nikolay reiterated that administrators are considering all options at this point.
The school board may be asked to weigh in on “big umbrella-type issues” Nikolay said.
Some of the ideas being discussed included a four-day week, alternating schedules for student groups by day or week and dividing teachers into either online or in-person teams.
From a curriculum point of view, Schneider said a big priority is identifying gaps or missed knowledge from this spring and covering those gaps in the fall. He also said getting kids reengaged in school will be important come September.
Nikolay Middle School principal Krista Jones said that even though it’s summer, teachers are evaluating how distance learning went, and ways they might approach teaching this fall.
“I think this is on their minds constantly,” Jones said.
“I have every confidence that this administration, this staff are going to create the best possible scenario,” Womble said.
The district is eyeing more professional development this summer for technology and lesson-planning, Schneider added.
Summer school
Cambridge is offering virtual summer school this July, said summer school director Chris Holt.
The district will offer online classes July 6-31. These include mostly remedial academic classes, which are being coordinated with families directly.
Cambridge will also offer a handful of enrichment classes virtually, like yoga, agriculture, Spanish, emotion management and sports like football or basketball. More information is coming about registration.
Holt said he’s hoping there’s a chance that August Jumpstart summer school classes could still be held in-person.
Holt said all of the summer school classes will emphasize social and emotional wellbeing of students, especially in light of COVID-19.
“That’s what’s needed now more than ever,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.