Cambridge forfeits against Marshall

The return of high school football to the fall has brought back many things we’ve come to enjoy from the bands, homecoming games and the local community coming out and supporting their student athletes. However, one return we are seeing creep back is the cancellation of games due to health and safety protocols.
The Cambridge Blue Jays became the latest team that had to cancel a game, taking a forfeit against Marshall. As the season begins to wind down and teams try to navigate playing homecoming games along with trying to qualify for the playoffs, a forfeit is the last thing anybody wants to see.
If only we could take the COVID-19 pandemic, and have it face a pulling guard coming around the edge and just block it into oblivion. In the meantime, stay safe and healthy everyone.