DEERFIELD
Referendum survey
The Deerfield School District has sent out a survey to district residents, to gauge interest in a possible November 2020 referendum.
The district currently has an operating referendum, which went into effect in 2016 and sunsets June 30, 2020.
This referendum allows the school district to exceed revenue limits and levy additional funds from taxpayers by $400,000 per year, for the length of the referendum.
The survey will ask residents whether they would support a new operating referendum, and to give input on future budget decisions.
The deadline to submit the survey is Monday, July 6. Residents can receive the survey either in the mail or online. They can request extra surveys or online access codes by calling (608) 764-5431 extension 1148.
CAMBRIDGE
School meals
The Cambridge School District is offering free breakfast and lunch to any child 18 and under through July. Families can pick up meals on Monday and Wednesday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at 802 W. Water St. If interested, contact the Cambridge food service director Janice Murray at (608) 423-9727 extension 1116 or jmurray@cambridge.k12.wi.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.