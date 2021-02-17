BRODHEAD — The fourth-seeded and host Cardinals led by 12 at halftime, but Cambridge rallied to forge a 41-41 tie with under eight minutes remaining.
A pair of put-backs by Brady Malkow helped Brodhead pull away in the final minutes. His first put them up 54-48, and his second — off a missed free throw — made it 57-50 with 2:45 left.
Jack Nikolay led Cambridge with 17 points, 15 after the half before fouling out. Nikolay finished his stellar career with 875 points.
Max Heth added 16 while Jace Horton scored 11 for the Blue Jays.
Cambridge finished the season 8-12.
BRODHEAD 68, CAMBRIDGE 54
Cambridge 20 34 — 54
Brodhead 32 36 — 68
Cambridge (fg ftm-fta pts) — Nikolay 3 10-10 17, Heth 5 2-2 16, Horton 4 0-0 11, Stein 1 0-0 2, Buckman 0 4-6 4, Schroeder 1 0-0 2, Frey 0 2-2 2, Tesdal 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 18-20 54.
Brodhead — Walker 3 2-2 10, Green 1 7-8 10, Engen 1 1-2 3, Leifker 10 5-7 28, Weeden 1 0-0 2, Anderson 0 1-2 1, Boegli 1 1-5 3, Malkow 4 2-4 11, Vondra 0 0-1 0. Totals 21 19-31 68.
3-point goals — C 8 (Heth 4, Horton 3, Nikolay); B 7 (Leifker 3, Walkers 2, Green, Malkow). Total fouls — C 26; B 21. Fouled out — Nikolay, Tesdal.
