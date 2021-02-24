Cambridge-Deerfield Players won't stage summer musicals

For the second year, a community theater group has called off its summer musicals due to Covid-19.
The Cambridge-Deerfield Players Theater announced on Feb. 20, on social media, that it would not stage its summer 2021 musicals because of the ongoing pandemic.
“The safety of our cast, crew and guests had to come first,” Deanne Herrling, president of the CD Players board of directors, said in a post.
“We can’t wait for the day to get back on the stage,” Herrling further said in an email this week. “We are really missing our friends in our CD Players family, and entertaining the area communities.”
CD Players typically stages two shows each summer, one with a cast of children, and one community theater production for all ages.
The company was set to put on “Frozen Jr.” as its children’s show in August 2020, and “The Addams Family” as its community show in July 2020. Both were cancelled due to Covid-19.
Herrling said the board of directors had “extensive discussions” in late 2020 and early 2021 on whether it could hold some sort of performance in 2021.
Herrling said the board considered putting on either “Frozen Jr.” or “The Addams Family” in late summer 2021, but ultimately decided against it “with the pandemic being unpredictable.”
“Frozen Jr.” and “The Addams Family” have both been pushed to summer 2022, Herrling said.
“We look forward to seeing you all next year. Please take care,” the group wrote on social media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.