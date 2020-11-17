About 100 students are back in-person at Deerfield Elementary School after an optional afternoon program started last week.
“It was great seeing kids and hearing students in our building again,” said Deerfield Elementary School principal Melinda Kamrath.
Students in grades 4K-2 are returning in person for the Virtual Plus program, an afternoon session held for students two days a week in classrooms.
Kamrath said about 50 students are coming to DES on Mondays and Tuesdays for two hours, and about 50 students are visiting Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Students are visiting for two hours after lunch, Kamrath said, working on supplemental activities in addition to their virtual learning.
Kamrath said the district is using three buses from Go Riteway bus company to transport students to and from Virtual Plus. About half the students are taking the bus, Kamrath said.
Kamrath said students are getting the chance to play more than in a usual year, building with Legos or Lincoln Logs, and spending time with each other.
“It just allows kids to have some socialization with each other,” Kamrath said. It’s “non-stop conversations with each other.”
Students are thrilled to see their teachers in person, Kamrath added.
“Some kids were very excited to really see what the teacher looked like, that’s what they said,” she said.
Virtual Plus students are required to wear masks in the building, using hand sanitizer when entering and leaving the school, and social distancing using “helicopter arms” and dots painted on sidewalks six feet apart.
“They did a great job wearing their masks, staying socially distanced,” Kamrath said.
“It went smoothly,” she added.
Deerfield is trying to gradually add ways for students of all ages to return to school buildings in limited capacities. Middle and high school students have been attending afternoon socially-distanced study halls in the high school’s small gym, for a quiet place to get homework done. And students have been returning to both school buildings for special education services, access to technology and individual meetings with teachers.
