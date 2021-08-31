CAMBRIDGE
Sept. 2: CAP Back-to-School Meal
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is offering a free community meal on Thursday, Sept. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m to celebrate the first week of school. The meal, which will be at the Ripley Park Shelther, will include pulled pork sandwiches, ham macaroni salad, potato salad and cookies.
Sept. 11: Touch-a-Truck
Cambridge Community Activities Program will be hosting the annual Touch a Truck on Saturday, Sept. 11. From 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., visit the Cambridge High School Parking lot to get an up close look at different vehicles. People can touch, climb inside, and even hock the horns on fire trucks, semis, racecars, and more. This is a free event for people of all ages. Grace Lutheran Church will provide concessions, and children can enjoy a kid zone with fun activities. CHS is at 403 Blue Jay Way, Cambridge, WI.
Sept. 30: Downtown Shop Hop
Cambridge Downtown Shop Hop will happen rain or shine on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visit each host shop in Cambridge to get a passport signed and completed to be entered into a drawing for a special prize. Tickets can be purchased at Rowe Pottery during their regular business hours beginning Sept. 1, 2021, while ticket supplies. Proceeds from ticket sales will provide a $1,500 donation to the Cambridge Foundation to support their mission to make our community a better place to live. More information: shop@premierecouture.com
DEERFIELD
Sept. 9-11: DCC Events
The Deerfield Community Center is hosting a number of upcoming events. On Thursday, Sept. 9, the DCC is hosting a concession stand in the parking lot from 3 to 5 p.m. Menu includes brats, hot dogs, BBQ pulled pork, french fries and drinks. On Friday, Sept. 10, pick up breakfast on the go at the DCC parking lot from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, yogurt and a drink. And the fall garage sales are from Thursday, Sept. 9 to Saturday, Sept. 11. Email events@dccenter.org with an address, date and hours of the sale, and items that will be highlighted by Thrusday, Sept. 2 to be in the free listing. Customers can place orders for the breakfast on the go at https://forms.gle/dWeNc44Sd5YjssKA8. The DCC is at 10 Liberty St. #130, Deerfield, WI.
Sept. 25: Chili Fest
Deerfield Lions Club Chili Fest is set to happen on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. This 7th annual event will be a day full of entertainment benefiting the Lions Club. Enjoy the music of a great band lineup, taste all kinds of chili, participate in games and the cornhole tournmanet, and indulge in other kinds of concessions around the open air vendor market. Chili Fest will be at Fireman’s Park, 5 Park Dr, Deerfield, WI.
Sept. 26: AppleFest
Bittersweet Blessings Farm is hosting AppleFest on Sunday, September 26, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 150 vendors will be selling fruits, flowers, and all things fall. Guests can try their hand at churning apple butter, indulge in harvest goodies, and pick their own apples in the farm’s orchard. The farm is located at 4509 WI-73, Deerfield, WI.