You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot featured

Senior network sees initial survey results

The group partnered with Jesse Heer, a UW-Madison graduate student in the School of Social Work, to conduct the survey and compile its results

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

The Cambridge Area Senior Resource Network is working through the results of a winter survey meant to gauge the needs of seniors in the Cambridge community.

The group was formed following a grassroots effort in the fall of 2019 to save Cambridge’s senior lunch program, and expanded to more broadly study access to, and the need for, services for local seniors.

The group partnered with Jesse Heer, a UW-Madison graduate student in the School of Social Work, to conduct the survey and compile its results.

Heer presented a first draft of those results to the resource network on March 15. The network is envisioning releasing the full results to the public this spring.

More than 700 paper surveys were circulated from November 2020 to January 2021 to local churches, businesses, community groups, municipal offices and local libraries, as well as online.

It was offered to older adults aged 55 and over, and the network received more than 190 responses.

The greatest need identified, Heer said, was the need for a senior resource directory, and more education on what services are available to Cambridge-area seniors.

The development of a directory is already underway, said Kate McGinnity, the co-chair of the network and a Dane County Board supervisor. The group has already started writing it and has scheduled a working session on it in April.

Members of the network said that after the directory is finished, the survey results will guide its future projects.

The survey covered topics like access to transportation, nutritious meals, housing, internet access, social opportunities and other local needs.

Respondents shared their greatest needs, ideas for future programming and options for seniors, and their current usage of available programming.

Load comments