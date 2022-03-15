March 17 Cambridge and Deerfield Art & Life Calendar

JEFFERSON COUNTY
April 12: Soil Builders Field Day
The Jefferson County Soil Builders will hold a Field Day on Tuesday, April 12 from 12:45 to 3:30 p.m. at N5636 Gordy Lane, in Jefferson. The event will be co-hosted by. the Rock River Regenerative Graziers. Topics will include upcoming 2022 activities; Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation funding programs; soil health; cover crops; and no-till farming. Speakers will include area farmers and representatives from the Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation Department, the Natural Resource Conservation Service, UW-Madison, Dane County Extension and Glacierland Resource Conservation and Development, Inc. For more information call Dean Weichmann at (920) 988-4620.
CAMBRIDGE
Wednesdays and Fridays: Story Time Shorts
Story Time Shorts have resumed at the Cambridge Community Library. Enjoy stories, songs and craft making every Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m. Call (608) 423-3900 for more information.
Native Plant Sale
The Lake Ripley Management District is now accepting orders from Lake Ripley-area property owners for native plants to enhance their landscapes and shorelines. Choose from nearly 200 varieties of native wildflowers and grasses. Orders are due by March 25. The lake district will contact purchasers when their plants are available for pickup in mid-May. More information is on the lake district’s website, www.lakeripley.org, or call the lake district office at (608) 423-4537.
Through March 20: Winter Enrichment Challenge
The Cambridge Community Library is hosting its Winter Enrichment Challenge from now through Sunday, March 20. Those interested can get a form at the library, complete three activities and be eligible for a local prize. The theme is family and genealogy. Call (608) 423-3900 for more information.
April 7: John Stofflet at Cambridge Library
In celebration of National Library Week, the Friends of the Cambridge Community Library will welcome John Stofflet, evening news anchor for NBC-15 News in Madison, to the Amundson Community Center in Cambridge on Thursday, April 7. Stofflet will speak at 7 p.m. on “To the Ends of the Earth & Timbuktu,” reflecting on a nearly 40-year Emmy-winning journalism career that has taken him around the globe. More information: (608) 669-2072.
April 9: Underwater Egg Hunt
The Cambridge Community Activities Program will host its Underwater Egg Hunt at the Cambridge Community Pool on Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to noon. It includes hunts for children ages 0-4, 5-8 and 9 and above, followed by open swim. More information: More information: (608) 423-8045 or cambridgecap.net.
April 9: Arts Council Gala
The Cambridge Arts Council’s annual Gala is Saturday, April 9, at the Cambridge Winery, with a medieval theme. Admission will be $50 per person. Online reservations will be accepted beginning March 1 via the Arts Council’s website, cambridgewiarts.org.
April 22: Girls Night Out Chocolate Walk
Cambridge businesses will offer evening shopping hours and a “Sweet Stop” map with a chance to fill a box of chocolates while visiting downtown merchants on Friday, April 22. More information is in the Girls Night Out Cambridge Chocolate Walk Facebook Event or email tobibolt@gmail.com. Ticket proceeds will benefit Cambridge Christmas.
April 23: Cambridge Area Youth Center Fundraiser Night
The Cambridge Community Activities Program will host a Fundraiser Night for the Cambridge Area Youth Center on Saturday, April 23 from 4-7 p.m. at Lake Ripley Lanes, W9534 U.S. Highway 12, Cambridge. The event will include open bowling, a euchre tournament, raffle baskets and a silent auction. More information: (608) 423-8045 or cambridgecap.net.
DEERFIELD
March 23: Empty Bowls Glazing Workshops
The Deerfield High School Art Club is continuing to host Empty Bowls workshops in March in the DHS Art room and Tech Ed room. The final Empty Bowls Glazing workshop will be on Wednesday, March 23 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. For more information or to register, contact Mr. Brattlie at brattlien@deerfield.k12.wi.us.
March 26: Scrap Metal Drive
The Deerfield High School Class of 2024 is holding a scrap metal collection fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, in the Deerfield High School parking lot. Acceptable items include soda cans, old metal decorations, tin cans, appliances without refrigerant, old grills, fasteners, wire, chains, tools, machine parts, old patio furniture and any other metal. More information: brattlien@deerfield.k12.wi.us